'Be Cautious And Remain Indoors': Indian Embassy In Qatar Issues Advisory As Iran Launches Missile Attack On US Base
“In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels,” the Embassy posted on X.Indian Embassy in Qatar issues advisory
Iran's retaliation comes a day after the US intervened in the conflict between the decade-long foes, dropping massive bunker-buster bombs on Tehran's three nuclear sites – Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan – on Sunday morning, June 22.Also Read | Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iran launches missiles at US army bases in Iraq, Qatar
Around an hour before Iran's strike, Qatar had closed its airspace to ensure the safety of the residents, citizens and visitors.Interceptor missiles are fired, after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, as seen from Doha, Qatar, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/StringerWhich US bases are in Qatar and Iraq?
Qatar is home to the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and houses around 10,000 troops.
Al Udeid is also houses the Combined Air Operations Center, which provides command and control of air power across the region as well as the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing - the largest expeditionary wing in the world.
Meanwhile Ain al-Assad base which also houses US troops is located in western Iraq, and was also targeted.Iran's missile operation 'Annunciation of Victory'
As per AP, Iran announced the attack on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it“a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression.”Also Read | Qatar, Bahrain close airspace amid Iran's attack on US bases
Iran said that the attack in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on its nuclear sites this weekend, reported AP.Qatar condemns Iran attack as 'flagrant violation'; airspace safe now
Qatar condemned the attack on Al Udeid Air Base attack, but said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported.Also Read | Israel-Iran conflict: Tehran hangs Majid Mosayebi, alleged Mossad agent
Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards was“a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law.”
The nation also said that its airspace is safe now, reported AP.
