Qatar Warns Of Retaliation After Iranian Strike On US Base In Doha: 'We Reserve The Right To Respond'
Iranian state television declared the assault as a“mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression”.Qatar:“We reserve the right to respond”
Qatar responded swiftly, denouncing the Iranian strike and emphasising its right to defend its sovereignty.
“Qatar reserves the right to respond directly and in accordance with international law,” a government statement said on late Monday.
Despite its close ties with both Tehran and Washington, Doha has grown increasingly concerned over being caught in the crossfire of the expanding US-Iran-Israel conflict.Iran tries to reassure:“No threat to Qatar”
In a statement aimed at calming its Gulf neighbor, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said:“This action does not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly neighbor Qatar.”Qatar confirms successful defense against missile strike
Qatar's Ministry of Defence confirmed that its air defenses successfully intercepted a missile targeting the Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the US Central Command. In a statement, the ministry said there were no casualties or injuries, crediting the“vigilance of the armed forces” and prior precautionary measures for averting harm. It reassured the public that the country's airspace and territory remain secure, adding that the Qatari Armed Forces are fully prepared to address any threat. Citizens and residents were urged to rely on official sources for updates and guidance.Qatar closes airspace, US and UK Embassies warn citizens
Prior to the strike, Qatar preemptively closed its airspace amid Iranian threats. The US and the UK embassies all urged their nationals to shelter in place.
“Out of an abundance of caution we recommend American citizens shelter in place until further notice,” the US Embassy in Doha stated.
“We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the state remains stable,” said Majed al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry, adding that foreign embassy alerts did“not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats.”Satellite imagery shows US troop movement
Satellite images taken by Planet Labs and analyzed by AFP show a sharp drawdown in visible aircraft at Al Udeid Air Base. On June 5, nearly 40 military planes were parked on the tarmac. By June 19, only three remained - indicating a possible precautionary repositioning by the US.Bahrain also on alert
In neighboring Bahrain, host to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, the American Embassy announced it had“temporarily shifted a portion of its employees to local telework.” Bahraini officials also directed most government workers to stay home due to“regional circumstances.”Israel targets Tehran
The Iran-US confrontation comes as Israel intensifies its war campaign against Iran. Israeli strikes Monday hit symbolic targets in Tehran - including the notorious Evin prison and roads near the Fordo nuclear enrichment site.
“The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” said Israel's Defense Ministry.
While Israel insists it is not aiming for regime change in Tehran, its operations have moved deeper into the Iranian heartland.Trump weighs in:“Why not regime change?”
President Donald Trump, who authorised the recent US strikes, escalated rhetoric further on Monday.
“If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change???” he posted on Truth Social.
