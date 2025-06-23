Here's How Cyberwarfare Takes Centre Stage In Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict, Details Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the war between Iran and Israel rages on with deadly missile exchanges and airstrikes, a quieter but equally volatile battleground has emerged in cyberspace, where both nations are deploying their digital arsenals in increasingly aggressive campaigns.

What began as shadowy online skirmishes has now escalated into a full-fledged cyberwar, prompting warnings from security officials that the digital conflict may soon entangle the United States and its critical infrastructure,reported Politico.

According to the publication, following recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, cyber experts and government agencies are bracing for retaliatory attacks that could target American energy grids, water systems, and essential services. The US Department of Homeland Security's National Terrorism Advisory System has hinted at a threat environment, citing the possibility of low-level intrusions from pro-Iranian hacktivists and more sophisticated operations directed by Tehran's cyber units.

“Cyber is one of the tools of Iran's asymmetric warfare,” said Alex Vatanka, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, the media outlet reported.“They may not match Israel or the US in capability, but Iran has repeatedly used cyber tools to project power beyond its borders.”

The US Cyber Command is reportedly assisting military operations, though details of its involvement remain classified. Meanwhile, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA ) and former Director Jen Easterly have urged American firms to heighten their cyber defences, warning that Iranian groups may be preparing for attacks on civilian infrastructure akin to those seen in previous confrontations.

Israel and Iran, both considered cyber powerhouses in their own right, have a long history of digital hostilities. In the wake of the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel, the cyber dimension of the conflict took on a sharper edge. Iranian hackers breached an Israeli hospital last year, stealing sensitive patient data. In retaliation, Israeli operatives disrupted petrol distribution across Iran by hacking into its national fuel infrastructure.

Last week, Israeli-linked groupPredatory Sparrow claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Iran's Bank Sepah and Nobitex, the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The group allegedly drained around $90 million and leaked source code files online. These incidents were accompanied by digital assaults on Iranian state media, some of which briefly broadcast anti-government messages before the Iranian regime initiated a nationwide internet shutdown that, as of Sunday, remained largely in effect.

In response, Iranian officials have taken drastic measures, ordering top leaders to cease using internet-connected and mobile devices to mitigate further Israeli incursions. The government's paranoia is not unfounded, previous cyberattacks have targeted communication systems used by Hezbollah, Iran's Lebanon-based proxy, reportedly causing widespread damage and injuries.

The media report added that despite Iran's resilience and retaliatory strikes, experts widely agree that Israel maintains a technological edge.“The Iranians are improving, but they're not yet operating at the level of the Israelis or Americans,” said Vatanka.

“Cyber operations from Iran often aim to instil fear, sow confusion, and degrade morale rather than cause direct physical damage,” said John Hultquist, chief analyst at Google's Threat Intelligence Group .“They're particularly focused on cyber espionage, tracking movement, intercepting communication, and identifying targets.”