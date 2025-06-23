US Confirms Iranian Missile Attack On Al Udeid Base In Qatar, Says No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States on Monday (June 22) confirmed that Iran launched missile attacks targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar - home to the forward headquarters of US Central Command - in what Tehran described as retaliation for recent American airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

The Pentagon said no casualties were reported in the attack, which marks a sharp escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Al Udeid, one of Washington's most strategic military installations in the Middle East, houses around 9,000 US troops and plays a central role in regional operations across Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Iranian state television hailed the strike as a“mighty and successful response” to what it called“America's aggression,” just days after US stealth bombers hit three Iranian nuclear sites.

Regional tensions have since surged, with nearby Bahrain - host to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet - temporarily closing its airspace in response to the strike, following a similar precaution taken by Qatar hours earlier.

This is a developing story.