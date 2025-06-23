Arias Sanguinetti: County Of Sacramento Sued Over Juvenile Detention Sex Abuse Allegations

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Arias Sanguinetti filed a lawsuit against the County of Sacramento on behalf of a John Doe who says he was sexually abused while in the juvenile detention system.

According to the complaint, beginning in 1996, when John Doe was just 11 years old, Sacramento County employees at the detention center began harassing and abusing him. He was forced to commit various sexual acts through manipulation, coercion, threats, intimidation and more.

In addition, other employees at the facility failed to report the sexual misconduct, in violation of the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act.

"Sacramento hired these people to be in charge of these minors, but it turned into a house of horrors for my client and countless others," said Sahar Malek of Arias Sanguinetti. "John was subjected to awful treatment that will scar him for life, and this lawsuit is about holding the perpetrators responsible and shining a light on this awful behavior."

The case is John Doe v. County of Sacramento, Sacramento Superior Court, Case No. 25CV00726.

About Arias Sanguinetti

With offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Arias Sanguinetti has a long history of successfully representing sex abuse victims in their hour of need. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide, and have obtained more than $1.5 billion for their clients. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of OB-GYN George Tyndall's sexual misconduct.

SOURCE Arias Sanguinetti

