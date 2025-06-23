New Book 'Homo Idioticus' Explains Why We Are Stupid And What To Do About It

Homo Idioticus by Cezary Pietrasik

Economist and entrepreneur, Cezary Pietrasik, explores the paradox of human intelligence, delving into the roots of idiocy, from biology to societal norms.

- Cezary PietrasikSUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Humans are remarkable beings. We have mastered flight, cracked the genetic code, developed quantum mechanics and democracy, been to the moon, and may soon become a multi-planetary species.Yet, despite these unparalleled achievements, we can still be...pretty stupid.Look around, and you will see human stupidity everywhere. We are not Homo sapiens or Homo economicus; we are "Homo idioticus." Can you believe that:. IQs in developed countries have been declining since 1995. 10% of Americans use their phones during sex. 40% of Americans reject the theory of evolution. Nearly 40% of the world's population has not completed high school. 86% of American teens cannot differentiate between fact and opinionIn the new book“Homo Idioticus: Why We Are Stupid and What to Do About It ,” renowned economist, investor and entrepreneur Cezary Pietrasik explores the paradox of human intelligence and irrationality, delving into the roots of this idiocy, from biology to societal norms to systemic flaws, using vivid historical and modern examples to illustrate our follies.With humor, compelling anecdotes and a clear sense of urgency,“Homo Idioticus” challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about human behavior by providing a profound exploration of how humans can be their own worst enemies - and how we, both individually and collectively, can fight back. A must-read for anyone interested in a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.Through a compelling three-part examination, you'll discover:. How?: Societal, political, technological and economic factors that have led to and perpetuate our irrational behavior.. Why?: A combination of deep-seated biological, psychological, sociological and institutional factors that limit our cognitive ability and lead to sub-optimal decision making.. What to do about it?: Practical, actionable strategies to foster smarter decision-making on both individual and societal levels – and save humanity from its own self-destruction."Homo Idioticus" offers a profound exploration of how humans can be their own worst enemies-and how we, both individually and collectively, can fight back. A must-read for anyone interested in a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.

Robert Nissen

Nissen PR

+1 908-376-6470

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.