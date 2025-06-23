JOSEPH M. KRESS EXPOSES THE DARK REALITY OF AMERICA's DRUG CRISIS THROUGH HIS LATEST CANDID MEMOIR

Single Handed by Joseph M. Kress

“Single Handed” uncovers the flaws and challenges of America's War on Drugs and the fight for change

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his compelling and illuminating new book,“Single Handed ,” retired lieutenant and police detective Joseph M. Kress reveals the stark realities of America's ongoing drug crisis and the concerning shortcomings of the nation's drug prevention programs. Inspired by true events, the story uncovers a journey shaped by tragedy and the hardened years in law enforcement.The book begins with a very personal and tragic event: Joe Kress's brother Greg was murdered while on his honeymoon following a robbery in New Orleans. This shocking act of violence sparks Joe's determination to join the police force. What follows is a vivid, rapid-fire narrative of Joe's years as an officer, exploring a diverse array of cases that unveil the most sinister aspects of society, from child disappearances to horrific sexual assaults. Despite suffering a gunshot wound to his leg and having to retire early due to injury, Joe is shown to be a man who is motivated by duty throughout it all.However,“Single Handed” does not conclude with Joe's time in uniform. In fact, the narrative takes a turn into thrilling and audacious realms. After leaving official service, Joe sets off on a unique journey of his own creation: pursuing drug dealers nationwide. Utilizing his SWAT training and special operations background, he embarks on a mission to tackle the soaring drug-related crime rates affecting American neighborhoods. This unfolds a vigilante crusade, crafted from genuine frustration and molded by years of direct involvement in law enforcement and profound personal grief.Amazon reviewer Sanjin highlights the book as crucial and relevant, praising the author's direct and engaging storytelling that sheds light on an ongoing crisis affecting communities today. In a similar vein, reader Clarence Joseph shares this sentiment, highlighting that the story's expertly crafted pace not only amplifies its suspense but also provides a captivating and delightful reading journey.“Single Handed” by Joseph M. Kress is a raw, eye-opening tale about one man's unwavering determination to fight against the tide of apathy, and it calls readers to reconsider the approach to drug addiction and the systemic change necessary to turn the tide. Dive into this enlightening literary piece, now available in Kindle and paperback formats in Amazon and other major online book retailers all around the globe!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

