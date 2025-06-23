EDGE Recognised As 'Best Company To Work For' At The Employee Happiness Awards 2025

EDGE wins gold in 'Best Company to Work For' category, further elevating its reputation as an employer of choice for top talents to thrive.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: June, 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has been awarded gold in the 'Best Company to Work For – Large' category at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025 (EHA 2025), a platform that recognises companies and human resources (HR) professionals who promote happiness and well-being in the workplace. The award reflects EDGE's unwavering dedication to HR best practices, employee satisfaction, and constant innovation.

Sana Al Daoumi, Senior Vice President of Human Capital, EDGE, said:“Our relentless pursuit of excellence in HR continues to drive our successes. This award belongs to every team member whose passion, dedication, and care make our culture exceptional. As a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to people-first practices, this award further elevates EDGE as an organisation that values its people and fosters a culture of continuous improvement in HR.”

The latest HR award follows EDGE's certification as a Great Place to Workin December 2024, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice and organisation where top talents thrive in a a dynamic, supportive, and innovative workplace.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.