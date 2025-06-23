Centre Approves Mughal Road, Karnah Tunnel Projects

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a significant development, the Government of India has approved the Mughal Road and Sadhna Tunnel projects, which will ensure round-the-year connectivity between the Shopian-Rajouri road and the landlocked Karnah Valley.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned the Pir Ki Gali and Sadhna tunnel projects at estimated costs of ₹3,830 crore and ₹3,330 crore respectively.

According to a communiqué from the Ministry, a meeting will be held with the Ministry of Defence to discuss these projects.

The detailed project reports (DPRs) will be transferred from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Read Also J&K Secures 19 Mega Road, Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 10,637 Cr A Builder of Roads, and Lives, in South Kashmir