Centre Approves Mughal Road, Karnah Tunnel Projects
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned the Pir Ki Gali and Sadhna tunnel projects at estimated costs of ₹3,830 crore and ₹3,330 crore respectively.
According to a communiqué from the Ministry, a meeting will be held with the Ministry of Defence to discuss these projects.
The detailed project reports (DPRs) will be transferred from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Read Also J&K Secures 19 Mega Road, Tunnel Projects Worth Rs 10,637 Cr A Builder of Roads, and Lives, in South Kashmir
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment