Skylock: Iran-Israel War Grounds Flights, Reroutes The World

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru: A wave of grounded flights, diverted routes, and shuttered airspaces has thrown global aviation into disarray as the Iran-Israel conflict explodes into a full-blown regional crisis, with U.S. military strikes adding fuel to the fire.

From Tel Aviv to Tehran, and across key Gulf and Levantine skies, commercial airlines have been forced into emergency mode, suspending services and rerouting aircraft to avoid a combat zone that sits at the crossroads of East and West.

British Airways, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, American Airlines, and United Airlines are among the global carriers to either cancel or divert flights that typically pass through the region. Over the weekend, British Airways rerouted and canceled multiple Gulf-bound flights, with one Dubai-bound aircraft forced to turn back to Heathrow after entering Egyptian airspace.

Lufthansa suspended its routes to Tehran and Tel Aviv and declared it would avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace altogether. Singapore Airlines paused its Singapore-Dubai service following a security review. American and United Airlines halted flights to Qatar and Dubai respectively.

Gulf carriers - including Emirates, Qatar Airways, FlyDubai, and Etihad - have also scaled back services. Emirates suspended all flights to Tehran, Baghdad, and Basra through June 30, while Qatar Airways temporarily canceled flights to Iran, Iraq, and Syria, citing crew and passenger safety.

Etihad suspended its Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv route until at least July 15 and warned of further possible disruptions. Oman's SalamAir halted services to Iran, Iraq, and Azerbaijan, and Air India has rerouted or canceled flights to avoid Iranian airspace.

Safety Fears Drive Decisions

The widespread shutdown comes amid intensified missile and drone exchanges between Israel and Iran, drawing parallels to past aviation tragedies. The region's volatile history includes the 1988 downing of Iran Air Flight 655 by a US warship and the accidental Iranian missile strike on a Ukrainian jet in 2020.

Aviation safety watchdog Safe Airspace has issued alerts over heightened risks for commercial aircraft, especially those from the US and allied nations.

A Critical Global Air Corridor

The disruption has far-reaching consequences. The Middle East is a central air corridor connecting Europe and Asia - a role made even more crucial after Russian and Ukrainian airspaces became no-go zones for international flights following the 2022 Ukraine war.

“When access to this corridor is disrupted, there is an immediate global ripple effect: aircraft are pushed further south, flight times stretch, and costs surge,” Al-Jazeera quoted aviation analyst Alex Macheras as saying. Rerouted flights mean longer journeys, higher fuel costs, and increased crew expenses - at a time when oil prices are already climbing due to military escalations.

Saudi Arabia and Alternative Routes Step In

With Iran and Iraq off-limits, Saudi airspace has become the new aerial lifeline. According to Flightradar24, daily overflights of Saudi Arabia have doubled from 700 to 1,400 since June 13. Traffic over Afghanistan has also surged, rising from 50 to 280 flights daily.

Several Europe-Asia flights are now detouring north via Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan or south through the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia. Some airlines have made these changes quietly, avoiding public disclosures.

Despite the turbulence in the skies, airlines and governments are working to shield passengers from the unfolding chaos. But with tensions unlikely to ease soon, the aviation world is bracing for a prolonged period of disruption over one of its most crucial transit zones.