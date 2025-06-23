Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avant Brands Inc.

2025-06-23 03:13:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:32 AM EST - Avant Brands Inc. : Has entered into two multi-year international supply agreements serving the European medical cannabis market. Under the terms of the agreements, Avant will export up to 2,000 kilograms per year of GACP-certified, non-irradiated dried flower across several proprietary cultivars cultivated at its flagship Flowr and 3PL facilities. Avant Brands Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $0.80.

