AGF, Volatus, IMO At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 Monday. AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) today announced the June cash distributions for AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, AGF Total Return Bond Fund and AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, which pay monthly distributions, as well as AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF, which pays quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on June 30 will receive cash distributions payable on July 7.
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Monday. Volatus announced a strategic collaboration with J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) to advance Spring 2025 tree planting operations in New Brunswick. This initiative supports JDI's leadership in managing working forests by integrating advanced heavy-lift drone technology to enhance their efficiency, scalability and environmental impact.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $111.85 Monday. Imperial has received final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to five percent of its 509,044,963 outstanding common shares as of June 15, 2025, or a maximum of 25,452,248 shares during the next 12 months. This maximum will be reduced by the number of shares purchased from ExxonMobil, Imperial's majority shareholder.
Alithya Group inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.55 Monday. No news stories today
Anaergia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.40 Monday. No news stories today
Argo Living Soils Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.59 Monday. No news stories today.
Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Units BGI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 Monday. No news stories today.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.71 Monday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $4.38 Monday. No news stories today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Monday. No news stories today.
EMX Royalty Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.39 Monday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.97 Monday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Monday. No news stories today.
LQWD Technologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.09 Monday. No news stories today.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.86 Monday. No news stories today.
MDA Space Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.95 Monday. No news stories today.
Newmont Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $82.70 Monday. No news stories today.
Norsemont Mining Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 42.5 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Nordique Resources Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.47 Monday. No news stories today.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $41.13 Monday. No news stories today.
Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $90.03 Monday. No news stories today.
Skeena Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.02 Monday. No news stories today.
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Monday. No news stories today.
Northern Superior Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Monday. No news stories today.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.77 Monday. No news stories today.
Viscount Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Monday. No news stories today.
CommentsNo comment