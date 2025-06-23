Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait First Deputy PM, Interior Min. Chairs Civil Defence Cmte Meeting


2025-06-23 03:13:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, June 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Civil Defence Committee held a meeting on Monday, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, to enhance preparedness considering recent regional developments.
The meeting took place at the Crisis and Disaster Management Center in the Nawaf Al-Ahmad Building and was attended by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ali Al-Adwani, along with 32 representatives from various government institutions, the committee said in a statement.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf emphasized "maintaining maximum readiness and working in a spirit of unity, as the current phase requires collective national efforts and enhanced field and information coordination among all relevant entities."
The meeting discussed operational mechanisms of specialized field evacuation and shelter teams, emphasizing the importance of strengthening effective communication among concerned authorities.
The discussions stressed unifying efforts within an integrated system that ensures swift response and the highest levels of coordination in crisis and emergency management.
It also underlined the need to activate early warning systems and unified control centers to expedite decision-making and resource allocation, thereby reinforcing national readiness and achieving the highest standards of safety and stability.
According to the statement, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf called on all participating bodies to "continue conducting joint exercises, updating databases, and intensifying qualification and training programs in line with best international practices in crisis management. (end)
