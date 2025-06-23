Music Artists Can Secure A 15% Discount On Spotify Music Promotion With The Tunes Club

MENAFN - IssueWire) It is time for music artists to avail of effective Spotify Music Promotion packages at a reduced price with The Tunes Club offering a big discount of 15% on its services.

Brighton, Colorado Jun 23, 2025 (Issuewire ) - Almost every other music artist wants to establish themselves through Spotify and a reliable promotional agency like The Tunes Club can help them clear the clutter of competition. The company is offering a massive discount of 15% on its Spotify Music Promotion services with its latest sale offer. The sale is valid from June 23 to June 30 only; offering a window of one week for Spotify music artists to avail of this golden opportunity to enjoy the benefits of music promotion at the very cost. It is especially helpful for emerging and independent music artists in the industry who do not have a huge budget to spend on promotion.

The Tunes Club is one of the most revered platforms for music promotion that specializes in promoting Spotify music artists. The company provides organic promotion through its effective and affordable packages. Starting from playlist promotion to content market and social media promotion, the agency utilizes dynamic strategies to create fruitful campaigns. Starting from a singer to a writer to a music producer; every music artist on the platform can gain complete advantages of music promotion with the help of this agency. There is a sum of four different promotional packages offered by the company and each of them offers a handful of advantages.

Starting with the Spotify Marketing Package is perfect for beginners in the music industry as it costs very little and allows promoting one song only. However, things change in the case of Spotify Promotion Pack where the artist can promote two tracks simultaneously through more than 90 curated playlists in Spotify created by professional creators. It can offer up to 7000-7500 listeners along with a paid press release distribution campaign. This package can be availed of at a weekly recurring subscription as well where artists can promote new songs every week. Similarly, there is Spotify Marketing Pro Pack which allows music artists to promote a total of 3 tracks together through 120+ curated Spotify playlists . It can provide up to 10,000-11,000 listeners along with a huge amount of organic streams and web traffic which improves the artist's online visibility. This package also includes a music blog along with the paid PR distribution which helps to create a strong and credible campaign.

The Spotify Promotion Pro Pack is the final package that can offer premium benefits as it allows music artists to promote a total of four tracks through 180+ curated and relevant playlists on Spotify. This package can provide around 14,000-15,000 listeners along with a huge amount of social buzz through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. With a Press Release , Music Blog , and Reviews ; artists can spread more information and digital footprint in the market that engages listeners along with SEO benefits. All of the four packages mentioned before are now available at a big discount of 15% . Interested music artists can secure this discount but purchasing the package during the timeframe of June 23rd to June 30th . Music artists are encouraged to grab onto this amazing opportunity for promotion.

Media Contact

The Tunes Club



...

Source :The Tunes Club

This article was originally published by IssueWire. Read the original article here.