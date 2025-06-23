Leveljump Announces 2025 First Quarter Results Anticipates Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp.is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues were $4.58 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.06 million in the same period of 2024, a year over year revenue increase of 12.8%.

Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., the Company's 100% owned subsidiary had EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.03 million.

2025 First Quarter Financial Results



Revenues of $4.58 million in Q1 2025 with a net profit of $200,566. EBITDA of $898,017 for Q1 2025.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire two additional diagnostic imaging outpatient clinics located in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of July 2025. See the Company's news release dated June 13, 2025.

Management Comments

Mitch Geisler, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with our strong Q1 results and year-over-year growth. Our focus will remain on driving revenue and enhancing profitability."

Company Anticipates Revocation of CTO

With the filing of its three month interim financial statements and related MD&A, the Company is now current with its continuous disclosure obligations. As a result, it is anticipated that the outstanding cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission will be revoked in the very near future at which time the Company's common shares will be eligible for reinstatement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company has already made certain pre-filing submissions with the Exchange to ensure that trading resumes as soon as possible.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

For further details on the results, please refer to LevelJump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on the Company's website ( ) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( ).

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.