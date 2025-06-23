Leveljump Announces 2025 First Quarter Results Anticipates Revocation Of Cease Trade Order
Financial and Operational Highlights
- Revenues were $4.58 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $4.06 million in the same period of 2024, a year over year revenue increase of 12.8%.
- Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., the Company's 100% owned subsidiary had EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.03 million.
2025 First Quarter Financial Results
- Revenues of $4.58 million in Q1 2025 with a net profit of $200,566. EBITDA of $898,017 for Q1 2025.
Subsequent Events
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire two additional diagnostic imaging outpatient clinics located in Calgary, Alberta. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of July 2025. See the Company's news release dated June 13, 2025.
Management Comments
Mitch Geisler, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with our strong Q1 results and year-over-year growth. Our focus will remain on driving revenue and enhancing profitability."
Company Anticipates Revocation of CTO
With the filing of its three month interim financial statements and related MD&A, the Company is now current with its continuous disclosure obligations. As a result, it is anticipated that the outstanding cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission will be revoked in the very near future at which time the Company's common shares will be eligible for reinstatement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company has already made certain pre-filing submissions with the Exchange to ensure that trading resumes as soon as possible.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.
For further details on the results, please refer to LevelJump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on the Company's website ( ) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( ).
About LevelJump Healthcare
LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment