Cloud3 Ventures Provides Corporate Update And Prepares For First Tranche Closing Of $0.30 Financing Round

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40)" or the ""), an infrastructure company focused on AI, blockchain, and clean energy, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent progress and forward momentum.

Cloud3 currently holds over 120 million $LIF3 tokens, along with a diverse portfolio of digital assets actively deployed across its infrastructure initiatives. These assets underscore the Company's commitment to building decentralized systems and intelligent energy platforms for the future.

The Company continues to deepen its focus in artificial intelligence and clean energy. Recent developments include updates and active involvement with the following ecosystem companies:



Unstoppable Domains

Dynasty Studios NovoBeing

Simultaneously, Cloud3 is finalizing a six- to seven-figure investment commitment from its founding shareholder, Orthogonal Thinker, into the Company's $0.30 financing round. Capital from this raise will be allocated toward additional Bitcoin and $LIF3 token acquisitions, as well as continued development of its infrastructure portfolio.

The first tranche closing of the $0.30 financing round is anticipated in the coming weeks. The Company thanks its stakeholders for their continued patience and support as this milestone approaches.

Cloud3 is also preparing for its fiscal year-end on June 30, 2025, and is actively working toward audit readiness to ensure full compliance with all financial reporting requirements on both the CSE and OTCQB markets.

"These companies take time to build," said David Nikzad, CEO of Cloud3 Ventures. "We're in this for the long game. Our energy is strong, our vision is clear, and we're excited for what's next."

About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the LIF3 ecosystem, the Company provides infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.