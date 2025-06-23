LQWD Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network reports that at the request of CIRO, LQWD wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

