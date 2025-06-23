Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LQWD Grants Incentive Stock Options


2025-06-23 03:12:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network is please to announce that the Company has granted 788,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of up to 5 years at a price of C$3.70 per share to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The stock options will vest over a period of up to 24 months.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

MENAFN23062025004218003983ID1109712420

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search