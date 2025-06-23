President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Central Aran Regional SCADA Control Center In Yevlakh

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Central Aran Regional SCADA Control Center of“Azerishig” OJSC in Yevlakh,reports.

Chairman of“Azerishig” OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the Center.

The Control Center will ensure uninterrupted, stable, and efficient power supply management for agricultural areas, strategically important state facilities, service and public institutions, and particularly the population. The Center is equipped with two 6.3 MVA power transformers of 35/10 kV capacity, along with 35 and 10 kV indoor switchgear outfitted with modern equipment.

A 14-kilometer power line has been laid from the“Yevlakh” substation to supply electricity to the Control Center. The substations of“Delimammadli,”“Kurekchay,”“Agdash,”“Agsu,” “Tartar,” and“Reinforced Concrete Products” have been integrated into the Central Aran Regional SCADA Control Center. This integration enables real-time monitoring and control of technical parameters from a single dispatch center.

The Center has been designed as an innovative solution for the collection and processing of data on the condition of power networks, and for the digital control, protection, and management of equipment. The project also ensures the development and deployment of optical digital measurement transformers and new-generation digital equipment complexes at substations. With highly accurate and unified technological measurements, the Center not only ensures the reliable operation of the network but also reduces energy losses and overall operational costs during power distribution.

Consumers connected to the Center can now be informed in advance, online, about any planned outages in their energy supply. The substation's operation is organized in a multifunctional mode based on the amount of electricity received and transmitted, ensuring full coordination among all devices and equipment. The Center also enables automatic adaptation of operations to the distribution network's demands, integration of green energy sources into the grid, and supports informed decision-making in both information and technical security systems. The substation located at the Center is of an enclosed type, allowing operations and management to be conducted remotely, which eliminates the need for a permanent on-site workforce. Additionally, fast-charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed on the premises to serve the public.

