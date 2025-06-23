President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Yevlakh Pilot Agricultural Park

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Yevlakh pilot agricultural park,reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the head of state on the agricultural park.

Covering a total area of 2,807 hectares, the agricultural park has an annual production capacity exceeding 20,000 tons of mixed fruits, 20 million breeding eggs, and 1 million seedlings. This state-run facility involves small and medium-sized farmers from across the country.

The agricultural park is part of the Ministry of Economy's project titled“Integration of Medium-Sized Farms into Agro-Industrial Clusters.” Residents benefit from state-financed infrastructure, including water, energy, gas, and roads, as well as concessional loans from the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund.

To enhance efficiency, a smart management system is implemented at the park. Climate stations, special cameras, and soil moisture sensors have been installed in the orchards. Currently, 36 business entities have resident status. Among these, 21 residents have ongoing projects producing fruits, fruit seedlings, breeding eggs, and grain products for domestic and export markets. To date, residents have invested around AZN 57 million, creating about 200 permanent and nearly 500 seasonal jobs. According to the agricultural park's concept, private investments are expected to increase to AZN 100 million through the development of intensive orchards, livestock, poultry, crop farms, processing facilities, and a logistics center in the industrial zone. This expansion will create 500 permanent and over 1,000 seasonal jobs. Further developments will include a logistics center, processing enterprises, a livestock complex, and a wholesale market in the industrial zone. The total park area is divided as follows: 1,185 hectares for perennial crops, 1,298 hectares for annual crops, 141 hectares for the industrial zone, and 183 hectares for communication lines and protective strips.

Currently, Azerbaijan has 9 industrial parks and 4 industrial districts in operation, hosting 170 business entities with total investments exceeding AZN 8 billion. Entrepreneurs have invested nearly AZN 7 billion in these zones, creating over 10,600 permanent jobs. From 2015 to the first quarter of 2025, industrial zones recorded total product sales exceeding AZN 16 billion, with exports accounting for over AZN 5 billion.