President Ilham Aliyev Attends Construction Materials Production Facility Opening In Goranboy

MENAFN - AzerNews) On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the construction materials production facility of“Konstralab Industries” CJSC in Goranboy district,reports.

The plant, located in the village of Gazanbulag, Goranboy, will produce gypsum plasterboards, base and finishing gypsum products. The enterprise is set to manufacture 10 million square meters of plasterboard sheets and 150,000 tons of gypsum-based dry mixes annually. Equipped with modern machinery, the plant's products are intended not only for the domestic market but also for export to several countries. The facility will provide permanent employment for 200 people.

The main raw material used in production – local gypsum stone – will be sourced from deposits across different regions of Azerbaijan. In the next phase, the installation of calcite and perlite production lines is planned, which will help reduce production costs.

As part of its future development strategy, the enterprise also aims to expand operations to include the production of metal profiles. The total investment in the plant amounts to 33 million manats, and it covers an area of 5 hectares. A concessional loan of 3.9 million manats was provided to the company by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund. In addition, the plant benefited from a customs concession worth 900,000 manats on imported equipment, thanks to an investment promotion certificate issued by the Ministry of Economy.