No Threat To Qatar In Iran's Missile Strike On U.S. Base, Tehran Assures


2025-06-23 03:10:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Iran's missile strike at U.S. Al-Udeid Air Base posed no risk to Qatar, said the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Trend reports.

The Council noted that the number of missiles used in this operation matched the number of bombs the U.S. employed in its attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

“Furthermore, the base targeted by Iran's capable forces was located far from any civilian infrastructure or residential areas in Qatar,” the statement reads.

The Council added that Iran remains committed to preserving and continuing its warm, historic relations with Qatar.

In response to the U.S. attack against Iran's nuclear sites and facilities, Iranian armed forces struck the U.S. military's Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

