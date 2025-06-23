Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Footage Shows Iran Launching Missiles At U.S. Base In Qatar (VIDEO)

Footage Shows Iran Launching Missiles At U.S. Base In Qatar (VIDEO)


2025-06-23 03:10:08

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Footage has surfaced showing Iran launching missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar.

The video was circulated on social media.

Trend brings you the footage below:

MENAFN23062025000187011040ID1109712275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search