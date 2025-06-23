Iran, Russia Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talk

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, Trend reports, citing Iran's Defense Ministry.

“Iran has decided to punish those responsible for attacking its territory by any means necessary,” Nasirzadeh stated.

It's worth noting that Iran has carried out missile strikes on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. The operation has been named“Good News of Victory.”