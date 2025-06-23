Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Takes Urgent Steps To Secure Trade Amid Middle East Conflict

2025-06-23 03:09:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev convened a meeting to address urgent measures in foreign trade and the transport-logistics sector, in light of recent developments in the Middle East, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

Ongoing military conflicts in the region have further exacerbated an already unstable global landscape. These disruptions are expected to significantly impact Uzbekistan's foreign economic relations and its access to international markets.

Against this backdrop, President Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of conducting an objective assessment of the current situation and taking swift action in key areas such as trade, investment, and transportation.

Particular emphasis was placed on the need to diversify export routes and redirect cargo flows through alternative, more secure ports. Preliminary estimates indicate that such changes could increase transportation costs by up to 30 percent. The President instructed relevant authorities to coordinate alternative routes with partner countries and to extend comprehensive support to export-oriented enterprises.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other agencies were directed to work closely with business entities. Their mandate includes facilitating export-import operations and assisting in the search for new export markets.

Furthermore, the President underscored the critical importance of maintaining steady production levels and ensuring price stability in the domestic market amid global uncertainties.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

The U.S .conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Earlier today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a missile strike on the U.S. Al-Udeid base in Qatar.

