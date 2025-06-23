Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saida Mirziyoyeva Takes Top Role In Uzbekistan's Presidential Office

2025-06-23 03:09:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. By presidential decree, Saida Mirziyoyeva, who previously served as Assistant to the President, has been appointed to the reinstated position of Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Since August 2023, Saida Mirziyoyeva held the position of Assistant to the President. Prior to that, she worked in the field of information policy within the Presidential Administration.

In 2023, a reform of the Presidential Administration structure approved by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had abolished the post of Head of the Presidential Administration and increased the number of presidential advisors. The previous Head of the Administration was Sardor Umurzakov.

