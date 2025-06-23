Egypt Condemns Iranian Strikes On Qatar, Urges De-Escalation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cairo, June 23 (Petra) – Egypt on Sunday strongly condemned Iran's attacks on the State of Qatar, voicing full solidarity with Doha and affirming its support in the face of what it called a clear violation of sovereignty.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt said the assault represented a breach of Qatari sovereignty, a threat to its territorial integrity, and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.
The ministry expressed deep concern over the escalating regional tensions and reiterated its rejection of all forms of military escalation and violations of state sovereignty.
Egypt called for immediate de-escalation and a ceasefire to safeguard regional peace and security.

