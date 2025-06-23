Officials: Targeting Places Of Worship In Syria Is Act Of Terrorism, Bears No Connection To Religion Or Morality

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – Jordan on Sunday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted Mar Elias Church in Syria, describing it as a heinous crime that violates religious and human values and reflects the depth of extremist ideology that bears no connection to religion or morality.Former Awqaf Minister Hayel Dawood told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Jordan's position on terrorist acts targeting civilians is principled and unwavering, based on a firm rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism regardless of the identity, location, or religion of the victims. He added that His Majesty King Abdullah II's condemnation of the attack is consistent with Jordan's long-standing policy of confronting violence and extremism in all its forms.Dawood stressed that targeting a Christian place of worship in Syria after years of war and destruction is a cowardly act devoid of faith or humanity. "Jordan rejects all unjustified forms of violence, whether driven by religious, ethnic, political, or criminal motives," he said, adding that the King's remarks underscore Jordan's deep commitment to developing strong relations with Syria moving forward.Former Awqaf Minister Wael Arabiyat also denounced the bombing as "a criminal act of terrorism, reprehensible by all religious, ethical, behavioral, and human standards." He emphasized the need to combat terrorism on all levels material, intellectual, and moral and to uproot it at its source.Arabiyat noted that His Majesty King Abdullah's message of condolence to Syria is part of the Kingdom's consistent stance, recalling the King's early warnings about the threat of terrorism and his launch of global initiatives such as the "Amman Message" and "World Interfaith Harmony Week." He highlighted Jordan's efforts to promote moderation and tolerance through its educational and religious institutions.He concluded by stressing the importance of Syrian unity and national cohesion in the face of attempts to destabilize the country, saying, "May Syria remain united, safe, and stable, God willing."Father Rifat Bader, Director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media, described the terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Mar Elias Church in Damascus's Dweila'a district carried out during Sunday Mass and claiming the lives of dozens of innocent worshippers as a "cowardly and criminal act that gravely violates the sanctity of places of worship and human dignity."He called for a firm response from civil authorities to confront all forms of terrorism, intolerance, extremism, and incitement, regardless of their source or motivation. Citing recent comments by Pope Leo XIV, Bader noted that political life can achieve much by safeguarding religious freedom and promoting mutual respect among communities.Bader praised Jordan's official stance, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in condemning the attack and expressed appreciation for all Arab, international, and ecclesiastical voices and all people of goodwill who have stood in solidarity with Syria in its time of grief and supported its fight against terrorism, the protection of its security, and the preservation of its religious heritage and national unity.