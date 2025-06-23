Jordan Condemns Iranian Strike On Qatar, Urges De-Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 23 (Petra) – Jordan on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the State of Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter, and a serious escalation.In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs expressed the kingdom's full solidarity with Qatar in the face of any threat to its security and stability and affirmed Jordan's support for any steps Doha takes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens.Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah emphasized the urgent need to end the current escalation in the region, warning of the serious consequences of its continuation and potential expansion for regional and global peace and security.Qudah stressed the importance of halting all military operations and returning to the negotiating table to navigate this critical phase facing the region.