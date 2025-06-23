Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports Precigen, Inovio Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Companies in the market include - Precigen, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's "Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, offering comprehensive insights into the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis space.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends

Some of the key facts of the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Report:



The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market size was valued ~USD 10.26 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 39.9% during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2025, INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing DNA medicines for HPV-related conditions, cancer, and infectious diseases, announced that peer-reviewed results from its Phase 1/2 trial of INO-3107 for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) have been published in Nature Communications. The study, titled DNA immunotherapy for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP): phase 1/2 study assessing efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of INO-3107, revealed that INO-3107 stimulated new T cell populations in the blood that migrated to the airway and papilloma tissues, correlating with fewer surgeries post-treatment. Of the 32 patients enrolled, 26 (81%) needed fewer surgical interventions after treatment compared to the year before. The therapy was also well tolerated. INOVIO intends to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107 by mid-2025 and will seek rolling submission and priority review through the FDA's accelerated approval pathway. If approved, INO-3107 would become the first DNA-based medicine approved for any condition in the U.S.

In December 2024, Precigen, Inc. announced that it has completed the submission of its biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for PRGN-2012 (zopapogene imadenovec†) as a treatment for adult recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP).

In August 2024, Precigen announced a strategic shift to concentrate on the potential commercialization of PRGN-2012. As part of this realignment, the company will reduce its workforce by 20% and halt all preclinical programs. This decision highlights Precigen's dedication to advancing PRGN-2012 and reallocating resources to enhance its commercial potential.

The EU4 and the UK represented about 16% of the 7MM market size, with the RRP market valued at approximately USD 1.66 million in 2023 .

In 2023, Germany had the largest market size for RRP among the EU countries, reaching nearly USD 0.45 million, whereas Spain had the smallest market size, approximately USD 0.25 million. The overall market size of RRP is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies such as INO-3107, PRGN-2012, and others.



Key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Companies: Precigen, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Therapies: PRGN-2012, INO-3107, and others

The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market dynamics.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of RRP in the US was approximately 16,980 in 2023 and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US has the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of RRP among the 7MM, followed by the EU4 and the UK, with Japan contributing to 24% and 10% of all RRP cases, respectively.

In 2023, Japan reported the highest number of RRP cases in adults aged 18 and older (~2,400), followed by adolescents aged 9-17 years (~50). The fewest cases were observed in children aged 0-8 years, with a total of approximately 25.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK reported a total of approximately 6,240 diagnosed prevalent cases of RRP, with around 5,740 cases linked to HPV 6 and/or HPV 11, and about 500 cases associated with other high-risk subtypes such as HPV-16, 18, 31, 33, and 39. The large number of cases related to HPV 6 and 11 highlights the dominant role these strains play in RRP, as they are the primary causative agents. In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent RRP cases among the EU4 and the UK, with nearly 1,684 cases. France followed with around 1,370 cases, Italy had approximately 1,220, the UK reported about 1,022, and Spain had the lowest with roughly 944 cases. This distribution underscores the differing disease burden across European countries.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Overview

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) is a rare condition characterized by the growth of benign tumors, called papillomas, in the airways, primarily affecting the larynx, trachea, and bronchi. These growths are caused by infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly types 6 and 11. RRP can lead to airway obstruction, hoarseness, breathing difficulties, and recurrent infections. The condition is chronic, often requiring repeated surgical interventions to remove the papillomas. It can occur in both children (juvenile-onset RRP) and adults (adult-onset RRP), with varying severity and progression.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Prevalent Cases of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis epidemiology trends

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Therapies and Key Companies



PRGN-2012: Precigen, Inc. INO-3107: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Treatment Landscape

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Drivers



Increasing Incidence of HPV Infections

Advancements in Surgical and Therapeutic Options

Rising Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Improved Treatment Modalities Research and Development Investments

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Barriers



Limited Awareness and Diagnosis

Lack of Cure

High Treatment Costs

Fragmented Treatment Landscape

Limited Availability of Effective Therapies Challenges in HPV Vaccination Implementation

Scope of the Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Companies: Precigen, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Therapies: PRGN-2012, INO-3107, and others

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Therapeutic Assessment: Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis current marketed and Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis emerging therapies

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Dynamics: Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market drivers and Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

3. SWOT analysis of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

4. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

9. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Unmet Needs

11. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Emerging Therapies

12. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Drivers

16. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Market Barriers

17. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Appendix

18. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

