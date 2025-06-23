12-Year-Old Competes At The 2025 IBJJF American Nationals In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews) Mason Des Jardins, a 12 year old Jiu Jitsu athlete from Annapolis, MD will compete at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) American Nationals.

ANNAPOLIS, MD - June 23, 2025 - Mason Des Jardins, a rising star from Team Randori Martial Arts , will compete in the prestigious IBJJF American Nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 26–28, 2025. This event is one of the largest and most respected Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments in the world, drawing top athletes from around the globe. As Mason pursues his dream of becoming a Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, this tournament represents a crucial milestone in his journey.

The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) is renowned for its global presence in the sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. With a mission to promote, organize, and regulate BJJ competitions worldwide, the IBJJF hosts top-tier events such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, European Open, and the American Nationals. Known for its adherence to standardized rules and ranking systems, the IBJJF provides a platform for athletes of all ages and skill levels to showcase their talent on the global stage.

The 2025 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, promising an electric three-day event from June 26–28, 2025. Athletes in both GI and No-GI formats will compete in juvenile, adult, and master divisions, with the event expected to be a thrilling display of grappling excellence.

For Mason, a dedicated competitor with just over four years of BJJ experience, the American Nationals will be his next major step toward achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a Kids World Champion. Throughout his journey, Mason has consistently impressed, taking top honors at several IBJJF tournaments and demonstrating his growing skills and determination.

After the American Nationals, Mason will set his sights on the IBJJF Kids Pan American Championship, scheduled for July 25–27, 2025, in Kissimmee, FL, followed by the IBJJF Kids CON in Las Vegas on August 28–29, 2025.

“We are incredibly proud to have such a talented and driven athlete at Team Randori,” said Al Hogan, Owner and Instructor of Team Randori Martial Arts.“Mason's discipline, focus, and intensity inspire everyone in the gym to push themselves harder and realize that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

Mason's head coach, Professor Guilherme Neves, a 3rd Degree Black Belt and Head Instructor at Team Randori, has played a pivotal role in shaping Mason's competitive edge. Neves is known for coaching several athletes to world championships, including multiple gold medalists at the 2024 Kids Pan American Championships.

About Team Randori Martial Arts

Founded in 2013, Team Randori Martial Arts is a leading provider of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Self-Defense instruction in the greater Baltimore, MD area. With a focus on technical excellence and personal growth, Team Randori is committed to developing athletes of all ages and skill levels.

