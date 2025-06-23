Greenfield & Associates, LLP Sweeps Platinum Awards Across Five Categories
In a competitive field of nominees, Greenfield & Associates, LLP was awarded Platinum in the following categories:
. Accountants
. Accounting Firms
. Administrative Services
. Bookkeeping
. Income Tax Preparation
“These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us, especially in the areas that impact their financial health most directly - tax planning and accurate, timely bookkeeping,” said Susan Luong , Managing Partner at Greenfield & Associates, LLP.“Whether we're helping a small business stay compliant and organized or guiding families through complex tax strategies, our team brings precision, transparency, and peace of mind.”
Each Platinum award reflects the highest level of distinction in its category, based on public votes and professional accolades. The firm's ability to deliver exceptional results across multiple service lines demonstrates its versatility and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of individuals and businesses alike.
Greenfield & Associates, LLP has built its reputation by delivering hands-on support , year-round tax planning , and meticulous financial recordkeeping tailored to each client's goals. The firm's recognition in these categories underscores its commitment to delivering personalized, proactive solutions that go far beyond basic compliance.
This milestone would not be possible without the continued support of the firm's clients and the dedication of its talented professionals. Greenfield & Associates, LLP remains committed to empowering clients with smart tax strategies and clear, reliable bookkeeping - the foundation of any strong financial future.
About Greenfield & Associates, LLP
Greenfield & Associates, LLP is a full-service accounting and consulting firm known for delivering accurate , strategic , and client-centered solutions . With a strong reputation built on years of expertise and personal attention, the firm offers services in accounting, tax preparation, tax planning, bookkeeping, administrative support, and more.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Sky Pham, Managing Partner
Phone: 949-973-1040
Email:
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
