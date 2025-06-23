The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Single Tenant Family Dollar In North Carolina

The Boulder Group has completed the sale of a single tenant Family Dollar located at 1257 Goldrock Rd in Rocky Mount, NC for $1,100,000. The Boulder Group's Brandon Wright and Zach Wright exclusively represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a private investor based in Virginia and the purchaser was a North Carolina-based 1031 exchange investor. This was an all-cash transaction that closed quickly.

The Family Dollar property is located along Goldrock Road and is positioned just north of Golden East Crossing, an 825,000 square foot regional mall. Rocky Mount is located approximately 55 miles east of Raleigh and there are over 45K people living within a five-mile radius of the property.

Family Dollar has a long operating history at this location and recently extended their lease for an additional five years demonstrating commitment to the location. Family Dollar is one of the largest dollar store retailers in the nation with approximately 8,000 stores.

“STNL properties with low price points and proven successful operating histories continue to garner strong investor demand,” stated Zach Wright, Vice President.

“We were able to generate multiple offers for this Family Dollar property despite some recent negative publicity on the company regarding store closures and Dollar Tree's sale of Family Dollar. Investors remain interested in Family Dollar properties with low price points in good locations with proven operating histories,” said Brandon Wright, Associate.

