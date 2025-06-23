Italian-Born Model And Tech Visionary Marzia Dorlando Launches Xchange: A Money-Free Bartering App For Real-World Trade

Los Angeles, CA - June 23, 2025 - International model, entrepreneur, DJ, and music producer Marzia Dorlando has officially launched Xchange , a peer-to-peer app that eliminates the need for money in everyday transactions. Designed for a new era of sustainability and community-driven connection, Xchange empowers users to trade goods and services directly-redefining the very idea of value in the modern world.

Born in Italy and now based in Los Angeles, Dorlando brings more than a decade of global experience at the intersection of fashion, innovation, and media to her role as Founder & CEO of Xchange. Her platform is quickly gaining attention as a bold solution for modern economic challenges-offering a refreshing, human-centered alternative to traditional market systems.

Xchange: A Digital Barter Ecosystem for a New Generation

Available now on the App Store, Xchange allows users to list what they have and what they need. From handyman services to vintage clothes, tutoring to photography, the app creates a live marketplace of barter opportunities-all tailored to a user's local area. This revolutionary approach not only promotes reuse, recycling, and mutual aid, but also supports the growth of sustainability-first micro-economies .

Xchange is designed with simplicity and community in mind. Users can easily build profiles, message others, negotiate trades, and complete exchanges without a single dollar exchanged. The platform also encourages transparency, fairness, and trust by allowing ratings and reviews for each interaction.

Marzia Dorlando: From Media Influence to Real-World Impact

Known for her striking career in fashion and media, Dorlando has been featured in prestigious international magazines. But beyond her image, she's long been an advocate for female entrepreneurship, social innovation, and sustainable living.

“It's simple. You offer what you have, and ask for what you need,” says Marzia Dorlando.“Money doesn't need to be part of the equation. Xchange brings us back to the basics of human connection, collaboration, and trust.

Her entrepreneurial spirit has evolved alongside her work in music production and DJing, helping her craft a unique brand at the crossroads of culture, creativity, and conscious tech. Xchange is the latest-and perhaps most impactful-embodiment of that vision.

The Future of Trade is Human-First

As global economies shift and people search for new ways to live more sustainably and affordably, Dorlando believes Xchange offers not just a platform, but a movement.“We are witnessing a cultural turning point,” she notes.“People are tired of systems that leave them behind. They want connection, creativity, and autonomy. Xchange delivers all three.”

Marzia Dorlando is inviting users across the U.S. and beyond to join the app, post their first trade, and become part of a growing network of changemakers redefining commerce-one swap at a time.

