Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Glaxosmithkline, Arjil Pharma, Kymab, Biomx, LEO Pharma, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharma, Brickell Biotech

The Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Companies in the market include - Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others.
DelveInsight's “Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:
The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued ~USD 10,400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)
In April 2025, Kymera Therapeutics recently announced the start of patient dosing in its BroADen Phase Ib clinical trial, which is assessing KT-621-an oral, highly selective, and potent STAT6 degrader-in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company anticipates sharing results from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2025.
In April 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals revealed that new interim results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis will be showcased through both an oral presentation and a poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology meeting.
In February 2025, Apogee Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in Part B of its Phase II APEX clinical trial evaluating APG777 in individuals with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), and that enrollment for Part A of the trial has been completed.
In February 2025, The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to rezpegaldesleukin for treating patients aged 12 and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is either inadequately managed by topical prescription treatments or for whom such therapies are unsuitable.
In December 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced interim results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis. The findings revealed a positive safety and efficacy profile, bolstering the continued development of soquelitinib for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and highlighting the potential of ITK inhibition as a new therapeutic approach for other immune-related diseases.
In November 2024, Concerto Biosciences administered the first dose in a Phase I trial of its three-strain live biotherapeutic product, ENS-002, designed to treat Severe Atopic Dermatitis. ENS-002 targets Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a major contributor to skin inflammation, and is being developed to address this condition.
In October 2024, Eli Lilly's EBGLYSS showed significant improvement in skin condition and itch relief for patients with moderate-to-severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis, as highlighted by new Phase IIIb ADapt study results. These outcomes are particularly notable for individuals who did not respond adequately to the commonly prescribed dupilumab. The 24-week, open-label Phase IIIb ADapt study evaluated the safety and efficacy of EBGLYSS in patients aged 12 to under 18 years who had previously received dupilumab treatment.
In September 2024, Galderma has announced plans to present new findings from the ARCADIA and OLYMPIA clinical trial programs, which evaluate nemolizumab for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Amsterdam. Scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, the presentations will include late-breaking data on long-term efficacy and safety from an interim analysis of the Phase III ARCADIA long-term extension study and novel biomarker analyses in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis. Additionally, Phase IIIb OLYMPIA DURABILITY study results showcasing the durability of nemolizumab's response in adults with prurigo nodularis will also be shared.
In August 2024, Lynk Pharmaceuticals announced promising results from its Phase Ib clinical trial of LNK01004, a novel topical therapy for Severe Atopic Dermatitis. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LNK01004 in adults with mild to moderate Severe Atopic Dermatitis.
In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for Severe Atopic Dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.
DUPIXENT, the first approved therapy for Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD), generates around USD 2 billion in revenue by focusing on the moderate-to-severe patient group through targeted therapies and biologics.
In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.
In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.
The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Overview
Severe Atopic Dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and dry skin. It is most frequently seen in children but can occur at any age. Severe Atopic Dermatitis is part of a group of allergic conditions, often referred to as the atopic triad, which also includes asthma and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Prevalent Cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Severe Atopic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies
Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical
FB825: Oneness Biotech
Lebrikizumab: Eli Lily
Nemolizumab: Galderma
B244: AOBiome
Ruxolitinib: Incyte
Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics
Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin
Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences
KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics
Etrasimod: Pfizer/Arena pharmaceuticals
BMX-010: BioMimetix
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis
Escalating expenditure on healthcare
Approvals of JAK inhibitors
Potential Emerging Therapies for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus
Increasing awareness about the condition
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers
Over-the-counter medications
Outdated treatment recommendations
Poor prognosis and treatment adherence
Lack of timely diagnosis
Management of Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the primary care setting
Scope of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Severe Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Severe Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Severe Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Severe Atopic Dermatitis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement
