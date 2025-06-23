Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight Glaxosmithkline, Arjil Pharma, Kymab, Biomx, LEO Pharma, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharma, Brickell Biotech


2025-06-23 03:07:26
The Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Companies in the market include - Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others.

DelveInsight's “Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report:

  • The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued ~USD 10,400 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

  • In April 2025, Kymera Therapeutics recently announced the start of patient dosing in its BroADen Phase Ib clinical trial, which is assessing KT-621-an oral, highly selective, and potent STAT6 degrader-in individuals with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The company anticipates sharing results from the trial in the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • In April 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals revealed that new interim results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis will be showcased through both an oral presentation and a poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology meeting.

  • In February 2025, Apogee Therapeutics announced that the first patient has been dosed in Part B of its Phase II APEX clinical trial evaluating APG777 in individuals with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), and that enrollment for Part A of the trial has been completed.

  • In February 2025, The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to rezpegaldesleukin for treating patients aged 12 and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that is either inadequately managed by topical prescription treatments or for whom such therapies are unsuitable.

  • In December 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has announced interim results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis. The findings revealed a positive safety and efficacy profile, bolstering the continued development of soquelitinib for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and highlighting the potential of ITK inhibition as a new therapeutic approach for other immune-related diseases.

  • In November 2024, Concerto Biosciences administered the first dose in a Phase I trial of its three-strain live biotherapeutic product, ENS-002, designed to treat Severe Atopic Dermatitis. ENS-002 targets Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a major contributor to skin inflammation, and is being developed to address this condition.

  • In October 2024, Eli Lilly's EBGLYSS showed significant improvement in skin condition and itch relief for patients with moderate-to-severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis, as highlighted by new Phase IIIb ADapt study results. These outcomes are particularly notable for individuals who did not respond adequately to the commonly prescribed dupilumab. The 24-week, open-label Phase IIIb ADapt study evaluated the safety and efficacy of EBGLYSS in patients aged 12 to under 18 years who had previously received dupilumab treatment.

  • In September 2024, Galderma has announced plans to present new findings from the ARCADIA and OLYMPIA clinical trial programs, which evaluate nemolizumab for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, at the 2024 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Amsterdam. Scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, the presentations will include late-breaking data on long-term efficacy and safety from an interim analysis of the Phase III ARCADIA long-term extension study and novel biomarker analyses in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe Severe Atopic Dermatitis. Additionally, Phase IIIb OLYMPIA DURABILITY study results showcasing the durability of nemolizumab's response in adults with prurigo nodularis will also be shared.

  • In August 2024, Lynk Pharmaceuticals announced promising results from its Phase Ib clinical trial of LNK01004, a novel topical therapy for Severe Atopic Dermatitis. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LNK01004 in adults with mild to moderate Severe Atopic Dermatitis.

  • In the 7MM, the United States had the largest market size for Severe Atopic Dermatitis in 2023, with Japan following closely behind.

  • DUPIXENT, the first approved therapy for Severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD), generates around USD 2 billion in revenue by focusing on the moderate-to-severe patient group through targeted therapies and biologics.

  • In 2023, there were approximately 53,348,000 diagnosed cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise in the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

  • In 2023, there were approximately 72,435,000 prevalent cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis across the 7MM, and it is projected that these numbers will increase during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

  • In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis were approximately 23,481,000 for males and about 29,866,000 for females across the 7MM.

  • Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

  • Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

  • The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Severe Atopic Dermatitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market dynamics.

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Severe Atopic Dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by itchy, red, and dry skin. It is most frequently seen in children but can occur at any age. Severe Atopic Dermatitis is part of a group of allergic conditions, often referred to as the atopic triad, which also includes asthma and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Overview

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Severe Atopic Dermatitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis

  • Prevalent Cases of Severe Atopic Dermatitis by severity

  • Gender-specific Prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis

  • Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Severe Atopic Dermatitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Severe Atopic Dermatitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapies and Key Companies

  • Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

  • FB825: Oneness Biotech

  • Lebrikizumab: Eli Lily

  • Nemolizumab: Galderma

  • B244: AOBiome

  • Ruxolitinib: Incyte

  • Difelikefalin: Cara Therapeutics

  • Roflumilast: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

  • Rocatinlimab: Amgen/Kyowa Kirin

  • Tapinarof: Dermavant Sciences

  • KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics

  • Etrasimod: Pfizer/Arena pharmaceuticals

  • BMX-010: BioMimetix

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

  • Rising prevalence of Severe Atopic Dermatitis

  • Escalating expenditure on healthcare

  • Approvals of JAK inhibitors

  • Potential Emerging Therapies for Severe Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus

  • Increasing awareness about the condition

Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

  • Over-the-counter medications

  • Outdated treatment recommendations

  • Poor prognosis and treatment adherence

  • Lack of timely diagnosis

  • Management of Severe Atopic Dermatitis in the primary care setting

Scope of the Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report

  • Study Period: 2020–2034

  • Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

  • Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Companies: Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc,, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, and others

  • Key Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapies: Bermekimab, FB825, Lebrikizumab, Nemolizumab, B244, Ruxolitinib, Difelikefalin, Roflumilast, Rocatinlimab, Tapinarof, KAPRUVIA/KORSUVA (difelikefalin), Etrasimod, BMX-010, and others

  • Severe Atopic Dermatitis Therapeutic Assessment: Severe Atopic Dermatitis current marketed and Severe Atopic Dermatitis emerging therapies

  • Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics: Severe Atopic Dermatitis market drivers and Severe Atopic Dermatitis market barriers

  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

  • Severe Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Severe Atopic Dermatitis

3. SWOT analysis of Severe Atopic Dermatitis

4. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Severe Atopic Dermatitis

9. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs

11. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies

12. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers

16. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers

17. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Appendix

18. Severe Atopic Dermatitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

