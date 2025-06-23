Coupler.Io Introduces AI Insights To Refine Marketing Reporting
Coupler, an analytics platform, today launched AI Insights to address the reporting routine with a smarter approach to data interpretation. AI Insights by Coupler serves as an analytics advisor, shortening analysis time and giving marketers clarity on campaign performance. It solves a common challenge: too much data, too little time to act on it.
The feature automatically analyzes data in Coupler Dashboards and doesn't require technical skills or manual input. It also follows ethical use of artificial intelligence, keeping data secure and private. By enabling this function, users get a recap of their real-time social media, advertising, and other digital marketing performance in under 30 seconds.
In essence, AI Insights by Coupler instantly delivers a summary of trends based on the displayed data in the dashboard. The following section identifies anomalies and patterns, as well as compares results to industry benchmarks. It enhances the analysis with concrete personalized recommendations to avoid drastic performance drops and achieve better results.
As Nika Tamaio Flores, a Product Lead at Coupler, highlights:“Treat AI Insights as a personal analyst, always ready to explain raw numbers and assist in optimizing marketing strategies.”
She adds,“It's a microscope-type tool to unveil hidden data, allowing marketers not only to evaluate results but shape next steps. With less time spent digging through dashboards, there's more room for human creativity and thinking.”
The AI Insights feature is mainly available in marketing dashboards, but the team has already implemented it in finance and sales reporting and will expand it to other areas.
At the same time, the product team is working on the Coupler MCP Server, a tool for analyzing large-scale datasets via natural language, as part of a broader push to expand AI across analytics. This direction supports the company's mission to help businesses grow by making better use of their data.
About Coupler
Coupler is a no-code reporting automation and data analytics platform. It allows collecting, organizing, transforming, and visualizing business data to make informed decisions.
