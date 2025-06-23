Concordia Early Childhood Division Ranked Top 2 In China

MENAFN - GetNews) In the latest KingLead China International Kindergarten Ranking Top 30 list, Concordia International School Shanghai's Early Childhood (EC) division has done it again! For the second year in a row, they've made the list, this time scoring an amazing 2nd place nationwide and topping the charts in Shanghai!







After assessment across five key areas-infrastructure, faculty quality, curriculum content, sustainability, and social evaluation-Concordia has earned a“5A” certification.







This achievement is a testament to the entire Concordia community, who have worked together to create a nurturing and loving environment for the littlest learners to explore.

In Concordia's Early Childhood program, every student is different. The school allows and encourages the youngest learners to explore their unique and innate gifts and interests at a young age.

At the heart of the program is a teacher-facilitated, child-led as well as Reggio Emilia-inspired philosophy that promotes self-regulation, language development, cognitive growth, and critical social skills.

Designed for learners aged 3 to 5, Concordia's EC program focuses on holistic development, encompassing academics, motor skills, and social and emotional learning. Understanding the critical role of these formative years, it places a strong emphasis on character and values, integrating them into every aspect of the curriculum to lay a solid foundation for personal and academic success.

In addition to fostering good character, Concordia's academic structure introduces young learners to core subjects, and language development in both English and Mandarin.

The school lays the groundwork for STEM education with age-appropriate activities in computational thinking and robotics, crafted to captivate and stimulate inquisitive minds.

At Concordia, the early childhood years are not merely a prelude but a vital chapter in shaping a child's future.