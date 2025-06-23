Concordia Early Childhood Division Ranked Top 2 In China
After assessment across five key areas-infrastructure, faculty quality, curriculum content, sustainability, and social evaluation-Concordia has earned a“5A” certification.
This achievement is a testament to the entire Concordia community, who have worked together to create a nurturing and loving environment for the littlest learners to explore.
In Concordia's Early Childhood program, every student is different. The school allows and encourages the youngest learners to explore their unique and innate gifts and interests at a young age.
At the heart of the program is a teacher-facilitated, child-led as well as Reggio Emilia-inspired philosophy that promotes self-regulation, language development, cognitive growth, and critical social skills.
Designed for learners aged 3 to 5, Concordia's EC program focuses on holistic development, encompassing academics, motor skills, and social and emotional learning. Understanding the critical role of these formative years, it places a strong emphasis on character and values, integrating them into every aspect of the curriculum to lay a solid foundation for personal and academic success.
In addition to fostering good character, Concordia's academic structure introduces young learners to core subjects, and language development in both English and Mandarin.
The school lays the groundwork for STEM education with age-appropriate activities in computational thinking and robotics, crafted to captivate and stimulate inquisitive minds.
At Concordia, the early childhood years are not merely a prelude but a vital chapter in shaping a child's future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment