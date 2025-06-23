Silver Light Psychotherapy Expands Reach With Launch Of Mental Health Learning Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Our goal is to create a space where people feel empowered to explore mental health topics without judgment,” said Erika Silveira, founder of Silver Light Psychotherapy.“Education plays a critical role in reducing stigma and fostering deeper understanding-not just for professionals, but for anyone seeking clarity and support.”"Silver Light Psychotherapy, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, has launched a new online platform focused on mental health education. The initiative offers evidence-based video courses, practical tools, and interactive features designed to improve mental health literacy and foster community support. Aimed at both professionals and the public, the platform reflects the practice's commitment to accessible, inclusive, and compassionate care.

In a significant move to make mental health education more accessible, Silver Light Psychotherapy has launched a comprehensive digital platform designed to provide learning resources and community engagement tools focused on emotional well-being and psychological care.

Founded by Erika Silveira, a Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) who is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Counselling Psychology at Yorkville University, the Ontario-based practice is expanding beyond clinical care by launching an educational platform. This new online resource offers curated video courses, practical tools, and interactive features designed to promote mental health literacy for a wide range of users.

“Our goal is to create a space where people feel empowered to explore mental health topics without judgment,” said Silveira.“Education plays a critical role in reducing stigma and fostering deeper understanding - not just for professionals, but for anyone seeking clarity and support.”

The platform is structured to support multiple audiences, from clinicians pursuing professional development to individuals seeking to better understand their own mental health. Courses are rooted in research and cover a wide range of topics, including trauma-informed practices, emotional regulation strategies, and techniques for managing stress and burnout.

Beyond learning modules, the site features interactive tools that allow users to connect, share insights, and build supportive networks. This community-centered approach reflects Silver Light's belief that healing and learning are strengthened through connection and shared experience.

Silveira brings over ten years of experience in the mental health field to the initiative. Her work has consistently emphasized compassion, cultural sensitivity, and the importance of meeting individuals where they are. These values are woven into the platform's content and design, which prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility for learners from diverse backgrounds.

The release of this platform comes amid rising global awareness around mental health challenges and an increased demand for trustworthy, flexible educational resources. By combining clinical expertise with a digital-first strategy, Silver Light Psychotherapy aims to bridge the gap between therapy and public education.

This new venture underscores the practice's continued evolution from a therapy-focused provider to a leader in mental health education. As the conversation around emotional well-being grows more urgent, Silver Light Psychotherapy is stepping forward with a solution that equips individuals and professionals alike with the tools they need to understand and support mental health in their communities.