Screencraft LLC Expands Outdoor Living Services Amid Rising Demand In Clermont

CLERMONT, FL - Screencraft LLC, a local leader in custom outdoor construction, has announced a significant expansion of its screen enclosure services to meet the growing demand for outdoor living upgrades across Clermont and surrounding Lake County communities.

The company, known for its precision craftsmanship and tailored residential builds, is responding to a surge in homeowner interest for enhanced outdoor comfort and protection from Florida's heat and insects. The expansion includes new design offerings, increased installation capacity, and streamlined permitting processes designed to accelerate project timelines.

According to the company's leadership, the rise in demand has been driven by both population growth and a broader lifestyle shift as more residents seek to make better use of outdoor spaces. With decades of combined experience, the Screencraft team has seen steady growth but notes that 2024 marked a turning point in both volume and complexity of client requests.

Screencraft LLC now reports a 40% increase in installations for screened in porch Clermont projects in the last 12 months alone. Homeowners have increasingly cited the need for shaded, bug-free environments where families can dine, relax, or entertain without sacrificing connection to the outdoors.

Additionally, demand has spiked for custom screen room Clermont designs, especially those integrated with pools, lanais, and patios. Screencraft's latest builds emphasize both function and aesthetic, with architectural styles that match the existing home while offering durability and low maintenance.

To support this growth, Screencraft has also expanded its supplier partnerships, ensuring faster delivery of materials for each Clermont screen enclosure . The company has also introduced new customer support features, including 3D renderings and enhanced warranty coverage.

Screencraft LLC remains committed to providing quality structures that reflect the lifestyle and climate needs of Central Florida residents. For more information about their services, please contact (352) 227-0721 or visit their website at