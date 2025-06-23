Harry Sidhu Calls On Communities To Invest In Opportunity And Resilience

MENAFN - GetNews)



Harry SidhuFormer Anaheim Mayor Encourages Hard Work, Local Action, and Support for First-Generation Americans

ANAHEIM, CA - June 23, 2025 - Former Mayor of Anaheim and retired entrepreneur Harry Sidhu is urging Americans to support opportunity-driven initiatives for immigrants, working families, and underserved communities. In a recent interview titled“Interview with Harry Sidhu: From Janitor to Mayor-Lessons in Leadership, Grit, and Service”, Sidhu shared personal reflections and policy insights that shine a spotlight on the power of education, persistence, and local engagement.

Sidhu, who immigrated from India in 1974 with just six dollars to his name, worked as a janitor while attending community college. He later earned an engineering degree from Drexel University and built a successful business career before becoming Anaheim's mayor in 2018.

“Hard work matters, but access and support matter too,” Sidhu said.“When I arrived in America, I barely spoke English. I had to work nights and study during the day just to get through school. That kind of grit needs to be matched with community infrastructure-job fairs, language support, shelter, and business mentorship.”

Empowering the Underserved

During his mayoral tenure, Sidhu championed policies aimed at supporting vulnerable groups. He opened emergency shelters for the unhoused, launched small business programs tailored to Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, and helped secure over $70 million in pandemic relief for families and local businesses.

According to a 2023 report from the National League of Cities, cities that invested in job access and shelter programs saw a 25% reduction in chronic homelessness and a 30% increase in small business formation in underrepresented communities. Sidhu's leadership mirrored these trends.

“I didn't come from privilege. I came from effort,” Sidhu explained.“If we want our cities to grow strong, we have to help the next person up. Especially first-generation Americans trying to find their way.”

A Call for Community-Led Action

While Sidhu is now retired from public office, he believes lasting change starts with individuals. He's calling on residents, business owners, and civic leaders to do what they can-mentor a young immigrant, support a local job training centre, or volunteer at a shelter.

“It's not about titles or politics. It's about showing up,” he said.“Help someone write a résumé. Introduce them to a lender. Give your time. That's what shaped my path, and that's how we build stronger communities.”

Why This Matters Now

More than 44 million immigrants live in the United States today. First- and second-generation immigrants make up nearly 28% of the U.S. workforce, according to Pew Research Center data. Yet access to economic mobility remains unequal, especially in housing, education, and small business resources.

Sidhu's story, from janitor to engineer to mayor, illustrates what's possible-but also what's often missing.

“We need fewer handouts and more hand-ups,” he added.“And you don't have to wait on government. Every person can be part of that solution.”

About Harry Sidhu

Harry Sidhu is a retired engineer, entrepreneur, and former Mayor of Anaheim, California. Born in India and raised in the U.S., his career spans public service, small business leadership, and community advocacy. He is the recipient of the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal and continues to speak on leadership, immigration, and resilience.

Call to Action Support the success of your neighbours. Offer mentorship, volunteer time, or advocate for inclusive local programs. Small actions lead to big outcomes.

To read the full interview,“Interview with Harry Sidhu: From Janitor to Mayor-Lessons in Leadership, Grit, and Service,” click here .