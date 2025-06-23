Concordia Alumnus Named Cornell's Merrill Scholar

MENAFN - GetNews) As we say goodbye to our graduating seniors this summer, let's also give a huge shout-out to our alumni around the world who've hit some major academic milestones! Big congrats to Andrew Zhang (Concordia Class of 2021) who was recently named one of this year's Merrill Presidential Scholars! That's the top 1% of the graduating class at Cornell University's Nolan School of Hotel Administration!

As part of the award, Mr. Erik Paulson, our High School Social Science teacher, was invited by Andrew to join him at Cornell's Ithaca campus. Since 1988, the Merrill Presidential Scholars Program has honored Cornell University's most outstanding graduating seniors, while also recognizing the teachers who have played a significant role in ensuring their success.







Andrew with Mr. Paulson at Cornell, May 2025







Andrew with his family at Cornell

A Bond of Inspiration

Andrew credits Mr. Paulson as his teacher and mentor, citing the significant impact he had on Andrew's scholastic development.

“As my AP Economics and International Relations teacher and the former faculty advisor to CISSMUN, Mr. Paulson taught me what it means to lead with integrity and humanity. Throughout my time at Concordia, Mr. Paulson emphasized the importance of learning from our past to build a better future, not just for ourselves but for those following in our footsteps.

“These values have stayed with me at Cornell, as I've explored the hospitality industry and learned what it means to center others in everything you do. Mr. Paulson helped shape the foundation of my leadership style, so I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to recognize him.” - Andrew Zhang

“Andrew Zhang was one of the finest students that I've ever taught, not merely because of his academic bona fides but also-especially-due to his moral character and his commitment to service. He is a credit to Concordia, and to Cornell University, and I have no doubt that he will achieve great things.” - Mr. Erik Paulson

From CISSMUN to HEC

Recalling his high school years, Andrew reminisces about his CISSMUN days fondly. He didn't just help organize the conference; together with his friend Cyrus Hung, he took the initiative to transform the MUN program from an informal group into an official club with structured training-even hosting an in-house MUN conference at Concordia during the pandemic in March 2021-a true testament to their dedication and resilience.







Andrew serves as Deputy President at the in-house MUN conference in March 2021







Andrew with his high school friends

CISSMUN had such a profound impact on Andrew that it drove him to get involved with Hotel Ezra Cornell (HEC). To Andrew, HEC is like a new“version” of CISSMUN; It's an annual student-run hospitality conference hosted at Cornell's Nolan School for hospitality industry leaders and professionals.







Andrew with his fellow HEC student directors







Andrew at the 100th Annual Hotel Ezra Cornell in April 2025

“Serving as a student director for HEC has been the single most defining experience of my time at Cornell, and CISSMUN gave me the foundation to succeed in this role.” - Andrew Zhang

A Future Hospitality Pro

Andrew's achievements are truly remarkable. Not only did he earn the Merrill Presidential Scholar Award, but he's also the First Degree Marshal (valedictorian) of Cornell's Nolan School of Hotel Administration. That means he is one of the academically distinguished stars in his whole program!

Andrew's passion for hospitality all started back in elementary school when he was captivated by the small but thoughtful gestures of service industry employees. Those moments left a lasting impression on him and sparked a dream that has only grown stronger over the years.







Andrew with his classmates in 3rd grade

At Cornell, one of the most competitive universities, the pressure is ever-present. Yet Andrew thrived by focusing on self-improvement, constantly pushing to be the best version of himself rather than getting lost in comparison with others.

"What pushed me through was the reminder that I wanted to be the best version of myself––not just for myself, but for the people I was learning and working alongside, both in and out of the classroom," adds Andrew.













Andrew with his classmates at Cornell commencement

Andrew plans to join Bain & Company as an Associate Consultant later this year, where he's excited to explore consulting projects within and beyond hospitality. While the future is wide open, he hopes to eventually find his way in hospitality, where he can create meaningful, people-centric interactions between businesses and customers.

We wish Andrew all the best as he embarks on his exciting career journey!






