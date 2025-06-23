Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys Expands To Ronkonkoma, NY With New Office Location

MENAFN - GetNews)Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys , a trusted name in personal injury law, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office located at 60 Trade Zone Ct #101, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779. This expansion represents the firm's ongoing commitment to serving clients across Long Island with accessible, experienced, and compassionate legal representation.

With decades of combined experience, the team at Sullivan Brill has built a strong reputation for advocating on behalf of individuals and families whose lives have been affected by negligence. The new Ronkonkoma office will allow the firm to better serve Suffolk County residents who have suffered injuries or losses due to incidents such as car and motorcycle accidents, bicycle and pedestrian accidents, construction site injuries, medical malpractice, defective products, and wrongful death cases.

“We are excited to bring our personalized legal services to Ronkonkoma,” said founding partner Joseph Sullivan.“This new location will help us respond even more quickly to the needs of our clients in the community and surrounding areas. Our mission has always been to provide aggressive representation with a compassionate approach, and this new office enables us to do that even more effectively.”

Located conveniently near major roads and transit routes, the Ronkonkoma office ensures that injured individuals and their families have easy access to skilled attorneys who understand the challenges they face. Sullivan Brill is known for taking on complex cases and securing meaningful outcomes for clients, whether through negotiation or litigation.

The firm offers free consultations and is dedicated to ensuring that every client receives attentive, individualized care. With a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the local legal landscape, Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys continues to set the standard for advocacy and results in personal injury law.

The Ronkonkoma office is now open and accepting new clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (631) 345-7517 or visit .

About Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys

Sullivan Brill Personal Injury Attorneys is a respected personal injury law firm with a history of successfully representing clients in New York and beyond. Known for their dedication, integrity, and results-driven advocacy, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters with a personalized approach designed to achieve justice and compensation for those who have been wrongfully injured.