Leading California-Based Therapist Expands Inclusive Therapy Services To Support LGBTQ+ Mental Health Needs

Responding to increasing demand for LGBTQ+-affirming mental health care, Julia Schiffman , a leading licensed LGBTQ+ therapist, unveiled the expansion of her virtual therapy services for individuals and couples throughout California. This is part of bolstered efforts to make inclusive, accessible mental health support more available to communities facing systemic barriers.

Julia, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW ), cites a 2024 report from the California LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network showing LGBTQ+ Californians-particularly transgender individuals and queer youth-experiencing notably higher levels of anxiety, depression, and social isolation than the general population. Access to affirming mental health services remains limited in many areas, especially outside major cities. Julia's expanded services aim to address this gap through trauma-informed, identity-affirming care accessible from any location in the state.

“Many LGBTQ+ individuals feel pressure to hide parts of themselves in therapy,” said Julia.“My goal has always been to create a space where people can show up fully-where their identity is not just accepted, but deeply understood. Expanding my practice statewide means more people can access that kind of care, regardless of their ZIP code.”

The practice offers individual and relationship therapy focused on LGBTQ+ concerns, including identity exploration, self-acceptance, rejection trauma, and navigating non-traditional relationships. Julia brings more than a decade of advocacy work and seven years of clinical experience to her practice. Her background includes working with polyamorous and open relationships, as well as clients recovering from conversion therapy and related forms of discrimination.

This expansion aligns with a bigger trend toward virtual mental health care, particularly among underserved groups. Telehealth has proven especially valuable for LGBTQ+ clients seeking affirming, confidential, and culturally responsive support.

“LGBTQ+ therapy shouldn't feel like another space where you have to edit yourself,” Julia added.“I meet my clients where they are, not where others think they should be. Whether you're unpacking a lifetime of judgment or just trying to connect more authentically with your partner, this work matters-and everyone deserves support.”

Julia is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) based in San Diego and endorsed by top-tier organizations renowned for advancing relationship health and well-being, including AASECT. Her virtual practice meets California licensure requirements and is available to adult clients residing anywhere in the state.

About Julia, LCSW, CST

Julia is a California-based Licensed Clinical Social Worker specializing in LGBTQ+ therapy and mental health. Since 2017, she has supported individuals and couples statewide through therapy rooted in identity exploration, relationship growth, and trauma-informed care.