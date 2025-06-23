Dark Romance Just Got Grittier:“Seen,” Book One Of The Lagan Series, Debuts With A Fierce, Unapologetic Voice In The Genre

In a bold, visceral entry into the world of dark romance, debut author Shauna Adams delivers Seen: The Lagan Series Book One, a scorching, emotionally charged rollercoaster set deep within Belfast's criminal underworld. Released March 8th, 2025, and now available on Kindle, Kindle Unlimited, and in paperback, Seen is already shaking up the genre with its unfiltered prose, morally grey characters, and an obsessive love story that refuses to play by the rules.

When Aodhán O'Neill is falsely imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, he emerges from his cell with a singular mission: clear his name and bring hell to those who framed him. But his carefully honed vengeance is derailed when a chance encounter with a woman shifts his focus entirely.

Nora Kavanagh was just an ordinary girl, dreaming of storybook romances and lazy nights with her friends-until her life is upended by a man who stalks the shadows with power, rage, and a disturbing devotion. Aodhán has seen her now, and nothing will stop him from claiming his light in the darkness.

Seen is not your typical love story. It's a spicy, dark rom-com that dives headfirst into obsession, trauma, and raw desire. With themes of found family, morally complex decisions, and dangerous attraction, readers are in for a provocative and magnetic experience. Expect instant attraction, high-stakes tension, and a“touch her, you die” antihero that blurs the line between savior and villain.

Critics are already taking note. In a recent review, Literary Titan praised Seen as“a wild, gritty plunge into a dark romance that's anything but gentle,” applauding Adams'“sharp and unapologetically in-your-face” writing style. The review describes Seen as“intense, provocative, and a little unhinged-in the best way.”

“The chemistry between the leads was electric in a way that felt almost reckless... There's a certain poetic tragedy in how flawed and raw everything is-it's messy and unapologetically human.” – Literary Titan

Shauna Adams has crafted a world that is as addictive as it is dangerous. With a fast-paced plot, searing heat, and emotionally charged characters, Seen will leave readers breathless, conflicted, and desperate for more.

Available now on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon .

About the Author

Shauna Adams is an Irish romance author based in Belfast, where she lives with her husband, two children, and three adorable cats. A proud supporter of the Belfast Giants ice hockey team, Shauna divides her time between the rink, her writing desk, and cozy evenings with a strong mug of coffee and a dark, spicy romance novel.

Her debut novel Seen, the first in The Lagan Series, is a gripping dark romantic comedy set against the gritty backdrop of Belfast's criminal underworld. The inspiration for Seen came during a walk to work, when Shauna passed a prison van and imagined what might happen if someone inside caught a glimpse of a stranger on the street-and that moment became an all-consuming obsession. That fleeting thought evolved into a full-blown narrative exploring organized crime, obsession, and morally complex love.

Shauna's writing is marked by its raw intensity, dark humor, and deep emotional undercurrents. With each installment of The Lagan Series, she delves into real societal issues affecting Northern Ireland, including drug abuse, human trafficking, and LGBTQIA+ acceptance, lending authenticity and weight to her fictional worlds.

A devoted fan of indie dark romance, Shauna draws inspiration from authors like Brynne Weaver, CJ Riggs, Luna Mason, and Nikki J. Summers. Her stories blend emotional grit, layered characters, and Belfast's signature wit, creating romances that are as thought-provoking as they are thrilling.

Book two in The Lagan Series is currently in progress and will follow Aodhán's older brother, Cormac, as he partners with a survivor of human trafficking in a powerful, revenge-driven story of healing, justice, and resilience.

For readers who crave morally grey men, fearless heroines, and stories that push boundaries while staying rooted in raw human experience, Shauna Adams is an author to watch.