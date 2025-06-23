QJMOTOR Rider NIKKI Won The First Of WORLDSSP Challenge In Italy

MENAFN - GetNews)QJMOTOR Factory Racing rider Niki Tuuli delivered a masterful performance this past weekend, securing a significant victory in the WorldSSP Challenge Race at the iconic Misano Circuit. This triumph, part of the action-packed Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round 6 of the WSBK Championship held from June 13th to 15th, underscores the growing competitive prowess of both Tuuli and the QJMOTOR team in the fiercely contested Supersport World Championship.

The Misano round is renowned for its challenging layout and often intense racing, making any win here a testament to a rider's skill and a machine's capabilities. Tuuli navigated the demanding circuit with precision and determination, fending off formidable rivals to cross the finish line first in the WorldSSP Challenge category. His commanding performance was a standout moment amidst a weekend that also saw thrilling battles across various other classes within the WSBK paddock.

























For QJMOTOR Factory Racing, Tuuli's victory is more than just a race win; it's a powerful validation of their strategic investment and relentless development in international motorsport. Having recently expanded their commitment to WorldSSP with a two-rider squad including Tuuli and Raffaele de Rosa, this result demonstrates their immediate impact and potential to contend at the highest levels. It showcases the progress made with their SRK 800 RR machine, particularly after extensive testing of new components and a prototype frame earlier in the season.

This victory not only boosts team morale but also strengthens QJMOTOR's brand image on the global stage, reinforcing their commitment to translating cutting-edge racing technology into their production motorcycles. As the WorldSSP season progresses, all eyes will be on Tuuli and the QJMOTOR Factory Racing team to build on this momentum and continue to challenge for top honors.











