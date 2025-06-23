The Development Of QJMOTOR Racing Technology: Industrial Practice From Track Verification To Civilian Transformation

MENAFN - GetNews) The bitter history of the awakening of independent brands

When China's motorcycle industry started in the 50s of the 20th century by copying Soviet models, few people could have foreseen that decades later, domestic locomotives would successfully knock on the door of international competitions with their own technology. From the military genes of the Yangtze River 750 to the introduction of technology after the reform and opening up, from the "motorcycle kingdom" of large-scale production to the awakening of independent brands, the development history of domestic locomotives has always been intertwined with the dual proposition of manufacturing breakthrough and technological catch-up. In recent years, with the transformation of the global motorcycle industry to high-end and intelligent, Chinese brands have begun to break through the label of "cost performance" and use the track as a touchstone for technical verification - it is in this context that QJMOTOR has opened the road of industrial leap from "manufacturing OEM" to "technology definition" with the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) and the Tour Tower Rally as the stage. The path of "track technology civilianization" explored by it is not only a confirmation of the technical strength of the enterprise, but also a microcosm of the upgrading of the domestic locomotive industry.







A documentary of the technical development of the event

A phased breakthrough in the technical verification of international competitions Since 2023, QJMOTOR has made frequent appearances in the World Superbike Championship and the Tour of the Tower Rally, and has received a lot of goods, and in the 2025 WSBK SSP600 class, its factory car has achieved the first points breakthrough of a Chinese brand in this class, and has reached the championship podium of the WorldSSP Challenge class twice. Through the aerodynamic package optimized by wind tunnel experiments and various high-precision technologies based on the iteration of race data, the technical team made the Sai 800RR show the performance advantages of independent manufacturing in China in the same competition with brands such as Yamaha and Ducati.







In the off-road field, in the 2024-2025 Tour of the Tower Rally ATV category, QJMOTOR's self-developed all-terrain vehicle won the championship and second place for two consecutive years. ATV1000 As a young off-road model, its quality has been tested by extreme races, its oil-cooled engine has a very low failure rate in extreme high temperature environments, and the multi-link suspension system has undergone a number of verifications in desert terrain, and finally controls the body roll within the effective range.

The track technology feeds back the industrialization path of civilian use QJMOTOR takes "event technology engineering" as the main line of research and development, and builds a systematic technology transformation mechanism. In the field of road cars, the Race 600RS civilian version transplants the aerodynamic design of the fixed wind wing of the same origin as the WSBK racing car, and the optimized diversion structure through wind tunnel testing increases the downforce at high speed by 18%, and with the lightweight double spar frame, it achieves 000 acceleration performance in 3.6 seconds. At the level of electronic control system, the combination of the TCS traction control module and the IMU inertial measurement unit has been applied to its street bike series, greatly improving the ability to cope with slippery roads.







The ATV technology transfer focuses on reliability and passability. The high-strength frame pipe verified in the Tour of the Tower race is applied to the frame structure of civilian all-terrain vehicles, with higher torsional strength; The long-travel damping system, optimized for the Gobi terrain, has been integrated into production vehicles after 100,000 durability tests, greatly improving the driving comfort on unpaved roads. This closed-loop R&D model of "race data-engineering optimization-mass production application" ensures the balanced performance of civilian products in the dimensions of power, control and safety.







Construction of technology ecosystemAccording to the brand's technical planning, QJMOTOR is promoting the construction of a multi-dimensional technology ecosystem: establishing technical cooperation with the MotoGP champion team MSI, jointly building a powertrain R&D center, focusing on the application of electronic throttle control algorithms and lightweight materials for public upgrade models; In the driver training system, the "Young Engineer Program" was launched to combine the event data analyst with the driver training system to form a closed loop of "R&D-Event-Feedback" talent training.







Industrial upgrading layout From an industrial point of view, the brand has promoted the localization process of core components of domestic motorcycles through the accumulation of event technology. At present, its self-developed electronic fast displacement system and track-level ABS anti-lock braking system have been mass-produced, and the localization rate of key components continues to increase. This technological breakthrough not only reduces the manufacturing cost of civilian vehicles, benefits the entire industry and consumers, but also promotes the transformation of China's motorcycle industry from "manufacturing foundry" to "technology definition", forming differentiated competitiveness in the fields of power performance, electronic control system, and material science.







QJMOTOR 's racing technology practice is essentially a microcosm of the transformation of China's motorcycle industry from large-scale production to technology-driven. By continuously transforming the engineering experience of track verification into civilian technology, it is not only building a product matrix, but also an industrial development paradigm of "technology defining products and event verification standards". This development path with technological breakthroughs as the core may provide a new reference dimension for the competition of Chinese motorcycle brands in the global high-end market.





