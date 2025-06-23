QJMOTOR Frinsa MSI Team Ignites Motogp Season With Debut Race

MENAFN - GetNews) On 28th of February, MotoGP kicked off its 2025 season in Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. QJMOTOR as well took the first step of its fourth year effort in the championship.







Through the past three seasons, QJMOTOR strived to gain racing exposure and collect critical race data, which afterwards facilitated the elvolution of QJMOTOR's sport bike series. For the season 2025, QJMOTOR entered into a brand new collaboration with the well-known MSI team from Spain. The in-depth industry background of QJMOTOR and unique racing expertise of MSI will definitely arouse more inspiration.







However, one of the team's key riders, Sergio Garcia fractured his right hand during the Jerez pre-season test just one week before the opening round, and forced to miss the ThaiGP. He had gone through a successful operation and is currently doing recovery exercise at MSI's Bio Performance Centre. The centre represents one of MSI's core competitiveness besides racing technology innovation and rider training system. We believe that Sergio will make a soon come back since Marc Marquez had gotten a similar recovery enhancement program here in the centre.







QJMOTOR collaborated with MSI in an efficienct manner, the replacement rider was decided and brought in-place in a highly tight schedule for euro-asian logistics. Oscar Gutierrez who finished third in MotoE last season paired with Ivan Ortola in the first round race of the year.







The opening race took place in the heat season of Thailand. Although wet race was successfully avoided, the extreme temperature brought endurance test to both riders and bikes. For QJMOTOR this is a rare opportunity to gather race data of extreme working environment. So both the riders opened full fire and spared no effort during the race weekend.







Rookie Moto2 rider Ivan quickly found his rythm on Friday, and ranked 5th in Q1, missed Q2 with a minor gap of 0.075 second. He got the 19th starting grid while his teammate Oscar got 28th.







Ivan undertook a very successful start during the race on Sunday, overtook 3 riders in the first lap and rose up to P16. He competed with other riders proactively in the 22-lap race. However the ground temperature as high as 57 degrees Fahrenheit resulted in an early exhaustion of grip. He then maintained a controlled rythm till the end of race. Finally, Ivan got P22 while Oscar took P25 for the opening ThaiGP.







It is particularly worth mentioning that, besides the fully collaboration in Moto2 team, QJMOTOR also went into race data sharing with MSI regarding their Moto3 bikes. Therefore full dimension race data from two Moto2 and two Moto3 bikes will be shared after each race, which will be crucial for the evolution of QJMOTOR's sport bike lines.







Next up, the championship will move its step into South America for the ArgnetinaGP during the weekend of 14-16 March. Sergio Garcia is highly expected to make his come back by then.

Please stay tuned to QJMOTOR's racing news update.