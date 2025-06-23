Setting A New Standard For Custom Home Building In Perth Amid Industry Challenges

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Kyle, a building broker from Better Way 2 Build, with a happy client"

Perth, WA - 23 June, 2025 - With several prominent builders collapsing across Western Australia and timelines blowing out across the industry, home buyers are approaching custom builds with growing caution. In this shifting landscape, Better Way 2 Build is positioning itself as a trusted and stable alternative for those seeking a custom home delivered with confidence, clarity, and financial integrity.

According to recent market data, Perth property prices are forecast to grow by up to 10% in 2025, driven by demand for quality housing and tightening supply. This growth, however, has come alongside heightened risk for home buyers as construction delays, insolvencies, and incomplete builds become more common across the sector.

Amid these conditions, Better Way 2 Build continues to deliver peace of mind to clients by focusing on quality construction, risk mitigation, and transparent project management.

“We started Better Way 2 Build because we saw too many Perth families left in limbo when builders folded,” said Mike King, Founder of Better Way 2 Build.

“Our mission is simple - help people build smarter, safer, and without the stress.”

What Sets Better Way 2 Build Apart

Better Way 2 Build distinguishes itself through a clear commitment to risk reduction and client-focused delivery. Key differentiators include:

1. Personalised Design, Without the Guesswork

Each project is tailored to suit the client's lifestyle, budget, and long-term needs, avoiding cookie-cutter plans and ensuring homes are built for real living.

2. Sustainable Construction with Long-Term Savings

All homes meet or exceed 7-Star NCC 2025 energy efficiency standards, integrating eco-conscious materials and technologies to lower running costs and improve livability.

3. Transparent Communication at Every Stage

Clients receive consistent, open updates throughout the process, eliminating confusion and building trust from consultation to completion.

4. Financial Integrity in a Volatile Industry

Through robust vetting of builder partners and close project oversight, Better Way 2 Build offers a reliable pathway to completion, even in a challenging market.

Confidence in a Complex Market

As Perth's construction industry continues to evolve, Better Way 2 Build is committed to helping clients navigate the custom home process with clarity and confidence.

For more information on how Better Way 2 Build is redefining custom home building in Perth, visit:

