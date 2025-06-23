Acromegaly Treatment Market To Reach USD 2.51 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanded Oral Therapies And Rising Diagnosis Rates

MENAFN - GetNews)



Introduction

According to a 2025 report on Acromegaly Treatment Market by Mordor Intelligence the market is projected to grow from USD 1.75 billion in 2025 to USD 2.51 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder caused by excessive secretion of growth hormone (GH), typically due to a benign tumor on the pituitary gland. The condition leads to abnormal growth of bones and tissues, often resulting in physical deformities, metabolic complications, and cardiovascular issues if left untreated. The acromegaly treatment market has been growing steadily as awareness increases, diagnostic capabilities improve, and newer therapeutic approaches emerge.

Key Trends

The acromegaly treatment market is witnessing several notable trends shaping its trajectory:

. Shift toward long-acting and oral formulations Manufacturers are introducing extended-release depot injections and novel oral therapies. The FDA's 2020 approval of MYCAPSSA (oral octreotide) has opened doors for at home administration. Growth hormone receptor antagonists like pegvisomant and emerging oral agents (e.g. paltusotine) are attracting attention due to simplified regimens and improved patient adherence.

. Improved diagnosis and earlier detection protocols Updated guidelines and enhanced disease awareness globally are enabling earlier identification of GH secreting pituitary adenomas. This leads to timely treatment and is expected to boost market growth by approximately 1.9% CAGR in North America and Europe.

. Geographic growth acceleration in Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR through 2030, outpacing regional averages. Increased healthcare investments, growing specialist density, and expanding private insurance coverage especially in China, Japan, and South Korea are key growth drivers.

Market Segmentation

The acromegaly treatment market is segmented by product type and distribution channel:

By Product Type

Somatostatin analogs: Represent the largest segment in 2024 with a 55% market share. These are widely endorsed as first line therapy due to their strong efficacy. Depot formulations (e.g., lanreotide, octreotide) are well established, and clinical use continues to expand.

Growth hormone receptor antagonists (GHRAs): Although their market share is smaller currently, this segment is growing faster, projected at roughly 9.5% CAGR to 2030. Products like pegvisomant and oral agents such as paltusotine show strong biochemical control in trials.

Dopamine agonists: Utilize a different mechanism and typically serve as adjunct therapy or in mild acromegaly cases. This segment remains niche.

Other product types: Includes emerging therapies such as antisense RNA, GHRH receptor blockers, and novel injectables. These are mostly in early pipeline stages and target refractory cases.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies: Captured approximately 61% of the market in 2024, largely due to the need for specialist oversight during initiation, dose titration, and imaging follow up of injectable therapies.

Retail pharmacies: Although smaller, this traditional outpatient channel remains important especially for refill prescriptions after stabilization under clinical supervision.

Online pharmacies: The fastest growing segment with an estimated CAGR of 13.6% through 2030. Growth is driven by the rise of oral treatments (e.g., MYCAPSSA) and broader telemedicine and digital dispensing adoption.

By Geography

North America: Largest regional market with 43% share in 2024. Dominance is supported by high diagnosis rates, new treatment approvals, and payer support (e.g., Medicare Part D cap)

Europe: A significant market with stable growth, supported by predictable EMA approval processes and health technology assessments.

Asia‐Pacific: Fastest growing region at around 8.2% CAGR. Growth is fueled by rising specialist availability and public/private insurance expansions in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Middle East & Africa: Emerging market with limited current data but increasing interest in rare disease treatment access.

South America: Gradual development, with pockets of access in Brazil and Argentina driven by improved regulatory frameworks.

Key Players

The global acromegaly treatment market shows a moderately concentrated competitive landscape, led by both big pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotechs.

Novartis A leading global pharmaceutical company, Novartis stands out in this market thanks to its established portfolio of somatostatin analogs. The report highlights Novartis among the top five companies, reflecting its significant influence and market share in acromegaly treatment.

Ipsen Another major specialist in endocrine disorders, Ipsen's Somatuline (lanreotide) program is a consistently high revenue performer. The firm is frequently recognized alongside Novartis and Pfizer as a top acromegaly treatment provider.

Pfizer Pfizer is repeatedly listed among the top tier players in acromegaly treatment, indicating its meaningful presence likely via advanced depot therapies and a global distribution network.

Recordati S.p.A. Positioned within the core competitive ensemble, Recordati is noted for its focus on rare endocrine diseases and strategic acquisitions in the field, reinforcing its role in the acromegaly treatment space.

Amryt Pharma plc Identified as one of the major players, Amryt contributes to the market through innovative therapies and participation in developing newer treatment modalities for acromegaly

Conclusion

The acromegaly treatment market is on a healthy upward path, largely fueled by therapeutic innovations and improved diagnosis. Transition to long-acting depots and oral therapies offers convenience and enhanced adherence, while robust pipelines in GH receptor antagonists signal sustained growth.

Geographically, North America with a 43% market share in 2024 continues to dominate, underpinned by policy measures like the U.S. Medicare Part D cap and proactive health technology assessments. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region, presenting new market opportunities.

Looking forward, early diagnosis, increasing access through digital pharmacies, and expanding oral treatment options suggest continued market expansion. With a projected valuation of USD 2.51 billion by 2030 and a steady 7.4% CAGR, the acromegaly treatment landscape will continue to evolve rooted in patient centric delivery modes and clinical advancements.

