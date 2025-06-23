Anyonebot Announces Launch Date For M1: A New Generation Of AI Robotic Lawn Mowers

MENAFN - GetNews)



Hong Kong-based tech firm Anyonebot announces the upcoming launch of its M1 AI robotic lawn mower on June 24, introducing dual-perception technology that combines AI vision with tactile blade sensing.

Hong Kong, China - June 23, 2025 - Anyonebot, a technology company specializing in smart home robotics, has announced the official launch date of its latest innovation, the Anyonebot M1, a robotic lawn mower designed to operate with an advanced dual-perception system. The product will debut on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter on June 24, 2025.

The M1 model introduces an industry-first integration of AI vision and smart blade sensing, offering systematic, intelligent mowing without relying on RTK stations, boundary wires, or manual lawn mapping. This dual-perception architecture is designed to enhance precision in route planning and cutting accuracy key challenges in the current generation of robotic lawnmowers.

“Combining visual recognition with tactile sensing creates a more adaptive and efficient mowing experience,” said a spokesperson for Anyonebot.“This approach enables real-time responses to environmental conditions, from lawn mapping to grass type detection.”

The M1 is equipped with a 5 TOPS-capable processing unit, allowing it to carry out complex AI mapping with minimal setup. According to internal testing, the mower can begin autonomous operation with a single press, completing mapping and initiating mowing within minutes. This contrasts with traditional robotic mowers, which often require hours of manual configuration or external navigation systems.

In addition to its core functionality, the M1 includes multiple smart features such as:



Grass type detection, matching the precise blade speed for specific grass type

Automatic obstacle avoidance through AI-powered object recognition

Multi-zone and No-go zone mowing, supported by its compact build and sensor-based navigation Weather adaptation and IPX6-rated waterproofing, making it suitable for diverse environmental conditions



Measuring 56 x 38 x 25 cm and weighing 22 kg, the device operates at a noise level below 54dB and supports mowing on slopes up to 45%. The mower's battery fully charges within 60 minutes and can cover an area of up to 1,000 square meters per session.

The launch campaign will go live at the following Kickstarter URL:

Company Background:

Anyonebot was founded by robotics veterans with deep expertise in AI vision and product engineering. The core team previously led the development of the EcoFlow Blade - the world's first AI-powered mower - and contributed to flagship robotics at DJI. Since December 2022, they've spent over 2.5 years developing the M1 from the ground up: from vision navigation and smart blade sensing to OTA learning - all validated through extensive real-world testing. With full control over engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing, Anyonebot is ready to deliver - not just promise.

For more information, media materials, or to request interviews, please refer to the contact details below.